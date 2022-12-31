Pro-Ankara Syrians protest signs of thaw with Damascus – Newspaper





AL BAB: Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north demonstrated on Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defense ministers met in Moscow this week for the first time since 2011. Several hundred protesters gathered in Al Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, holding banners saying: Revolution is an idea, you can’t kill an idea. We won’t reconcile, we can’t reconcile, we don’t want to reconcile, said Sohbi Khabiyeh, one of the displaced protesters from the outskirts of Damascus. The 54-year-old described Syrian President Bashar al Assad as a criminal. We will never reconcile with the Assad regime, he added. Don’t help Assad against us, stay with us. The protest comes after Syrian, Turkish and Russian defense ministers met in Moscow on Wednesday for the first time since the Syrian conflict erupted more than a decade ago. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish and Syrian counterparts Hulusi Akar and Ali Mahmoud Abbas discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem and joint efforts to fight extremist groups in Syria , said Moscow. This meeting was only the latest sign of a thaw in relations between Damascus and Ankara, the main support of the opposition forces in Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in recent years has repeatedly called Assad an assassin, spoke last month of a possible meeting with his Syrian counterpart. Nearly half a million people have been killed in the Syrian conflict, which has forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes. Similar protests have taken place in other rebel-held districts of Aleppo province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Posted in Dawn, December 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1729156/pro-ankara-syrians-protest-signs-of-thaw-with-damascus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos