Indonesian government lifts all COVID-related restrictions

The Indonesian government announced on Friday (12/30) that it has abolished all restrictive policies related to controlling the spread of COVID-19.

President Joko Widodo said the decision was made because most of the country’s population already had antibodies against the disease, and the decision became effective after it was announced.

“There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movement,” Jokowi told a news conference, while stressing that the decision was also made based on the latest data on the infection.

Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had been lifted for those who had received at least one booster shot (amplifier)but authorities still mandate the wearing of masks indoors and the use of COVID tracking apps when entering most public spaces.

Jokowi called on the people of Indonesia to remain vigilant against the virus, including continuing to use masks indoors and in crowds.

The community must increase its awareness and vigilance of the risk of COVID. The use of masks in open and closed spaces must continue, vaccination awareness must continue to be promoted as this will help boost immunity, he said.

Jokowi also reminded that government officials and institutions should remain vigilant, health institutions and health workers in all regions should be vigilant, the field vaccination system should continue, especially for amplifier.” [ab/uh]