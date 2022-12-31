Xi Jinping in his New Year message

Xi said China has embraced the COVID-19 response in light of the evolving situation. (Case)

Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged on Saturday that the current wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country has “entered a new phase” and “difficult challenges remain” as the World Health Organization (WHO) asked Beijing to provide more data on the coronavirus variants in India and other countries are stepping up measures to screen travelers from the communist nation.

“We have now entered a new phase of the COVID-19 response where difficult challenges remain,” Xi said in his New Year address to the nation, adding that it “has not been an easy journey” as the country faces “unprecedented difficulties”. and challenges”.

Speaking on national television from behind a desk in a wood-panelled office, Xi said China’s extraordinary efforts had helped it overcome unprecedented difficulties.

“With extraordinary efforts, we overcame unprecedented difficulties and challenges and it has not been an easy journey for anyone,” he said without providing much information on the dire situation prevailing in the country. .

During his remarks, Xi said China has embraced the COVID-19 response in light of the evolving situation.

“Since COVID-19 struck, we have put people and life first throughout. Following a scientific and focused approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect the people’s lives and health to the fullest,” he said.

“Officials and the general public, especially health professionals and community workers, have courageously stuck to their posts through it all. ‘has been an easy trip for anyone,’ Xi Jinping said. added.

He said everyone is hanging on with great courage.

“And the light of hope is right in front of us. Let’s go the extra mile to get through this, because perseverance and togetherness mean victory,” he said.

It is the second time in the past few days that Xi has spoken about the country’s current grim COVID-19 situation after his government overnight relaxed the zero COVID policy earlier this month following protests. public.

Since then, cases reported to be Omicron variants have spread like wildfire across the country.

Moreover, the Chinese government’s latest decision to scrap the three-year quarantine from the 8th of next month by opening international borders has raised concerns around the world.

The decision ahead of China’s Spring Festival holiday during which millions of Chinese were to travel overseas has raised fears of further spread of the virus.

After repeated pleas from the WHO, China on Friday allowed its health officials to interact with WHO experts.

After the meeting was declared, the WHO said it “again called for the regular sharing of specific, real-time data on the epidemiological situation – including more genetic sequence data, impact data of the disease, including hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths – and data on vaccinations given and vaccination status, especially among vulnerable people and those over 60 years of age”.

China has released no data on the virus or on deaths in the country amid video reports of morgues filled with bodies, especially of unvaccinated elderly people.

“WHO has stressed the importance of monitoring and timely release of data to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and inform effective responses,” the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended countries around the world taking precautionary measures to screen arrivals from China amid criticism from Beijing.

“In the absence of complete information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways they believe can protect their populations,” he tweeted.

Tedros’ remarks came against the backdrop of China criticizing countermeasures taken by various countries, including the United States, Japan and India, requiring travelers from China to undergo required testing.

Asked about Tedros’ comments that the protective measures taken by various countries are understandable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media here on Friday in the past few days, authoritative medical experts from different countries have said entry restrictions on travelers arriving from China are unnecessary.

Chinese state media have criticized the screening of travelers from China.

A small number of countries and regions, such as the United States and Japan, see China’s reopening as another chance to defame Beijing, according to a report by the state-run Global Times.

They have imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, citing what experts have called ‘unfounded’ and ‘discriminatory’ measures to defend their movements, but the real intention is to sabotage three years of COVID control efforts. -19 by China and attack the country’s system. said.

In New Delhi on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a negative COVID-19 report would be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea South, Singapore and Thailand from January 1.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)