Being prime minister is a lonely job and Narendra Modi will be even lonelier without his mother

A mother’s love is unique and irreplaceable. The passing of Heeraben Modi at the age of 100 testifies to a life lived with dignity and simplicity. In the years we have known Heeraben Modi, we have witnessed the determination and unchanging personality of a mother who raised a great Indian, a man who will be written in the history books and whose will long remember.

When meeting Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook headquarters a few years ago, the Prime Minister’s voice cracked when he recalled his mother washing dishes in the neighborhood to raise her children. The man known for his powerful eloquence could not overcome the quivering of his voice when he recalled this memory. It was gratitude that overwhelmed him and the resilience of a mother raising her young. A mother can do that to you. Make yourself aware, in the most unexpected moments, of the naked, selfless humanity behind bearing and raising a child. Maternity.

In the last three decades of her life, Heeraben witnessed the meteoric rise of her second son, a son she had abandoned in national service all those decades ago. A son who, in the first years of his nomadic life, had chosen a life of difficult circumstances instead of a comfortable domestic life. It must not have been easy watching him struggle, and he struggled. Moving from place to place, living in an extension of a temple, riding a bicycle when you are lucky enough to have one, otherwise walking great distances. A life of planned struggle.

The story goes that when Narendra Modi was a boy, Heeraben opened the door to an ascetic and gave him food. He looked at his children’s horoscopes and said that Narendra would either be an ascetic or a king. It turned out to be a bit of both. But it wouldn’t be an easy journey, and it wouldn’t be until the second half of his sixth decade that he would rise to the power we now associate with him.

For a Pracharak who has renounced all worldly relationships, the mother remains the only link to a life of emotional attachment. She motivates him and also reminds him of everything he has given up. She is the reason for his existence, and also a reminder of the price he had to pay for a life of detachment.

A few years ago, images of Prime Minister Modi pushing his mother in a wheelchair as she took a view of her garden were heart-warming. Earlier this month he met his mother in Gujarat and the two sat in front of the television, in pleasant silence. Every encounter between mother and son has been a relatable normality. In his final years, Heeraben Modi brought to life a touching personal side of the man we know as Prime Minister Modi. It is a deep personal loss, in the unforgiving world of politics, abuse and relentless judgment, a mother’s simple love must have been a refuge.

His compelling work ethic has already seen him chairing afternoon video conferences after his final rites. Will he take the time to grieve? In the moments he snatches between meetings and travels, Narendra the son will emerge, it will be impossible that he does not. We have all had a brief glimpse of the strong emotion he feels for his mother, fleeting, ephemeral, in a comment here or there but an implacable presence. The Prime Minister is not one to be forthcoming on matters of personal emotion, but Heeraben has humanized him in a way few others do.

Being prime minister of a country is a lonely job. Without his mother, it will be lonelier.

The author is a best-selling novelist and award-winning screenwriter. The opinions expressed are personal.

