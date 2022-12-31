Welcome 2023 with the spirit of moving Indonesia forward: President Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo on Saturday reiterated his determination to welcome the new year with a commitment to ensure Indonesia’s continued development after the successes achieved in 2022. In tweets on his official Twitter account, @jokowithe president said 2022 provided valuable lessons for the nation so it can continue to make progress in 2023. “What to remember from 2022 that we will soon be leaving? A lot. Some are joyful, others less joyful. Everything is happening successively to bring valuable lessons, as well as to strengthen and unite us”, he said. -he adds. He said Indonesia has successfully brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control while maintaining a positive economic recovery. Indonesia managed to record 5.72% year-on-year economic growth in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.8% from the second quarter. Meanwhile, on December 30, the President officially revoked the Public Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM) that had been issued to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. However, he stressed that residents should remain vigilant as the pandemic is not over yet. Continuing his thread, the President also highlighted the success of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, which concluded with the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16. In 2022, Indonesia was also blessed with political stability and security, and managed to maintain national development according to plan, he said in his tweet. The president also noted that Indonesia experienced several natural disasters in 2022, such as earthquakes and floods, which resulted in casualties. Concluding his thread, he urged the people of Indonesia to face 2023 with the spirit of moving Indonesia forward. “With all this, we will leave 2022 and face 2023 with the spirit of moving Indonesia forward,” the president tweeted.

