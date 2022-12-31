Just as he returned to work after his mother’s last rights, Prime Minister Modi returned to work after his father’s death in 1989

On December 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 100. PM Modi performed his mother’s last rites at Gujarats Gandhinagar. Shortly after assuming his duties as a son, Prime Minister Modi took over as the country’s Pradhan Sevak.

PM Modi made no changes to his schedule and attended programs and meetings as usual. Hours after cremating his mother, Prime Minister Modi joined the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat express in West Bengal via video conference. Prime Minister Modi has apologized to the people of Bengal for not being able to attend the program in person. West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat train runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri station.

The railway and metro projects being launched in West Bengal will improve connectivity and “ease of living” for the people. https://t.co/Z0Hec08qh5 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi was expected to attend the ceremony in person, however, PM Modi reported the Vande Bharat Express via video conference. During his address via video conference, Prime Minister Modi apologized to the people of Bengal for not being able to join the event in person due to personal reasons.

I was supposed to come to West Bengal but for personal reasons I could not go. I apologize to the people of Bengal: PM Modi at the inauguration event of the railway projects which he attended virtually pic.twitter.com/FGtzYenzUH ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

After that, Prime Minister Modi continued with his other meetings including the National Ganga Council meeting.

The National Ganges Council meeting held earlier in the day was a great opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the Namami Ganges initiative. Spoke about ways to improve cleanliness efforts, including expanding the network of sewage treatment plants in small towns. pic.twitter.com/3TyDD8btPn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Interestingly, this is not the first time Narendra Modi has returned to work after suffering a personal loss. In 1989, when Prime Minister Modis’ father, Damodardaas Modi died, Narendra Modi showed similar devotion to his duty.

Recalling the incident, Dileep Trivedi, general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishads Gujarat unit, said Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered in Ahmedabad for a pre-scheduled meeting, which Narendra Modi was also expected to join. .

We had planned an important meeting and asked why Narendrabhai had not arrived yet. We were then informed that Narendra Modis’ father had passed away so he had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he wouldn’t be able to join today’s meeting. However, to everyone’s surprise, Narendrabhai arrived at the scene in the afternoon. We were surprised that his father just died and he (Narendra Modi) came here, recalls Trivedi.

Dedication to duty

Dileep Trivedi went on to say that everyone instinctively asks Narendra Modi why he came back to Ahmedabad to attend a party meeting despite the fact that his father passed away today.

To this, Narendra Modi replied: The last rites have been performed and I have returned to fulfill my duty to the party, as I have to continue the work.

It was an inspiring moment for all workers. This devotion to duty, even after suffering such a huge loss as the loss of his father, is an inspiration to everyone, Trivedi concluded.

Just hours after performing his mother’s last rites, PM Modi attends all of her pre-scheduled events. A similar incredible episode happened when Modi came for a meeting after his father’s funeral in 1989. A #ModiStory who embodies the true spirit of a Karmayogi! pic.twitter.com/G42Lsi1nbO Modi History (@themodistory) December 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that after Prime Minister Modi himself decided not to cancel or postpone any of his scheduled meetings.

#LOOK | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will return to Delhi only after his programs are over. I Pay Tribute to Him: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/MnrTaIInS1 ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Briefing on the same Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, while speaking at a program in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Hiraben Modi, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will return to Delhi only after his programs are over. I pay homage to him.