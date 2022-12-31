Politics
Just as he returned to work after his mother’s last rights, Prime Minister Modi returned to work after his father’s death in 1989
On December 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 100. PM Modi performed his mother’s last rites at Gujarats Gandhinagar. Shortly after assuming his duties as a son, Prime Minister Modi took over as the country’s Pradhan Sevak.
PM Modi made no changes to his schedule and attended programs and meetings as usual. Hours after cremating his mother, Prime Minister Modi joined the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat express in West Bengal via video conference. Prime Minister Modi has apologized to the people of Bengal for not being able to attend the program in person. West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat train runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri station.
The railway and metro projects being launched in West Bengal will improve connectivity and “ease of living” for the people. https://t.co/Z0Hec08qh5
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
PM Modi was expected to attend the ceremony in person, however, PM Modi reported the Vande Bharat Express via video conference. During his address via video conference, Prime Minister Modi apologized to the people of Bengal for not being able to join the event in person due to personal reasons.
I was supposed to come to West Bengal but for personal reasons I could not go. I apologize to the people of Bengal: PM Modi at the inauguration event of the railway projects which he attended virtually pic.twitter.com/FGtzYenzUH
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
After that, Prime Minister Modi continued with his other meetings including the National Ganga Council meeting.
The National Ganges Council meeting held earlier in the day was a great opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the Namami Ganges initiative. Spoke about ways to improve cleanliness efforts, including expanding the network of sewage treatment plants in small towns. pic.twitter.com/3TyDD8btPn
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
Interestingly, this is not the first time Narendra Modi has returned to work after suffering a personal loss. In 1989, when Prime Minister Modis’ father, Damodardaas Modi died, Narendra Modi showed similar devotion to his duty.
Recalling the incident, Dileep Trivedi, general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishads Gujarat unit, said Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered in Ahmedabad for a pre-scheduled meeting, which Narendra Modi was also expected to join. .
We had planned an important meeting and asked why Narendrabhai had not arrived yet. We were then informed that Narendra Modis’ father had passed away so he had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he wouldn’t be able to join today’s meeting. However, to everyone’s surprise, Narendrabhai arrived at the scene in the afternoon. We were surprised that his father just died and he (Narendra Modi) came here, recalls Trivedi.
Dedication to duty
Dileep Trivedi went on to say that everyone instinctively asks Narendra Modi why he came back to Ahmedabad to attend a party meeting despite the fact that his father passed away today.
To this, Narendra Modi replied: The last rites have been performed and I have returned to fulfill my duty to the party, as I have to continue the work.
It was an inspiring moment for all workers. This devotion to duty, even after suffering such a huge loss as the loss of his father, is an inspiration to everyone, Trivedi concluded.
Just hours after performing his mother’s last rites, PM Modi attends all of her pre-scheduled events.
A similar incredible episode happened when Modi came for a meeting after his father’s funeral in 1989.
A #ModiStory who embodies the true spirit of a Karmayogi! pic.twitter.com/G42Lsi1nbO
Modi History (@themodistory) December 30, 2022
It is pertinent to mention that after Prime Minister Modi himself decided not to cancel or postpone any of his scheduled meetings.
#LOOK | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will return to Delhi only after his programs are over. I Pay Tribute to Him: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/MnrTaIInS1
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Briefing on the same Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, while speaking at a program in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Hiraben Modi, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will return to Delhi only after his programs are over. I pay homage to him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/12/prime-minister-narendra-modi-returned-to-work-after-his-fathers-demise-in-1989/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Just as he returned to work after his mother’s last rights, Prime Minister Modi returned to work after his father’s death in 1989
- Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure memorable United Cup victory | Tennis
- Sad story behind the dress chosen by Meghan Markle for the first birthday of her daughter Lilibet Diana
- Barbara Walters dead at 93 – Hollywood Life
- CNN law enforcement analysts on what’s next in the Idaho investigation
- Revealed the cause of death of young actor Tyler Sanders
- Britain’s problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns
- Telegram will offer a bag full of new features in 2022
- Welcome 2023 with the spirit of moving Indonesia forward: President Jokowi
- How to Watch the College Football Playoff Games
- Stock markets end worst year since 2008
- The stars remember the fashion designer – Billboard