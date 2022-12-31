The true impact of Trumpism





Whatever happens to former President Donald Trump in our politics, our courts, and our culture, Trumpism will persist and try to metastasize. Trumpism raises big questions not only about what we expect of a president, but also about what America is and wants to be.

Trump’s ugliest legacy is how he seemingly reinvigorated the racism that has existed in America since his founding. The protests include a long-running conspiracy theory called the “Great Replacement”. White supremacists are injecting it into the political mainstream, particularly within the Republican Party, not least to stoke immigration fears.

What is the “great replacement” theory? An expert witness, Elizabeth Yates of Antisemitism Human Rights First, explained to the Senate Homeland Security Committee last June: It is the idea that a “malicious elite cabal,” often referred to as the Jewish people, wants to replace white people with people of color. . The theory, itself deeply racist, is that the cabal can more easily manipulate and control non-whites.

This theory begets others: anti-Catholic literature produced by the Ku Klux Klan once warned that the pope planned to enter the United States and declare himself emperor. After the civil rights movement in the United States, white supremacists spread rumors of a plot to commit genocide against the Aryan race. During the 2012 election cycle, presidential candidates Newt Gingrich and Michele Bachmann reportedly embraced the rumor that Muslims were trying to impose Sharia in the United States.

The modern movement in the United States is part of a “deep and complex” online global ecosystem, Yates told the committee. It is decentralized but connected by the Internet, which makes defense difficult. It’s also more efficient. Previously, the average time it took to radicalize a person was 15 months – with the internet it is only seven months.

“We know that spreading these narratives is a deliberate tactic used by extremists, their sympathizers and their foreign adversaries to sow societal division and discontent — and they are succeeding,” Yates said. She cited a recent study showing that a third of Americans say they are concerned about immigrants being brought into the country for political purposes.

She also explained how the idea of ​​the “great replacement” was used to justify attacks on mosques and synagogues in Poway, California, and Christchurch, New Zealand, and on black Americans in Buffalo.

“Every wave of white supremacist violence in this country has been driven by conspiratorial and racist rhetoric in response to large-scale social change,” she testified.

Today, these changes include the lack of growth in the white American population as the number of Hispanic, Black, and Asian Americans increases. The decade 2010 to 2020 was the first since 1790 that the white American population did not increase. During the same period, Hispanics contributed more than half of the nation’s population growth; Black and Asian American populations have also increased, although at a slower rate.

The United States already leads the world in terms of citizens born elsewhere. More than one million immigrants come to the United States each year. If current trends continue, 88% of America’s population growth between 2015 and 2065 will be immigrants and their descendants, according to the Pew Research Center.

White supremacists are apparently alarmed by reports that white people will be a minority in America by 2045. But this is disputed by some experts who say it is the result of confusion due to changes in the way the census defines races. Either way, the account made white people fear that “our group is being wiped out,” says Yale psychologist Jennifer Richeson. This leads to reactions such as voter suppression, less support for programs aimed at increasing racial equity, and violence.

Racist hate crimes have been an epidemic in recent years. The Department of Justice says an incident takes place almost every hour in the United States. There were nearly 7,300 incidents in 2021, 65% of them related to race or ethnicity, according to the ministry. However, the actual number of incidents is believed to be higher due to poor reporting.

So how are white supremacists organized in the United States? Their goal is apparently an absolute white majority in America. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which tracks hate groups, describes three categories in the movement: the “mainstream” want to infiltrate and overthrow existing institutions, while the “vanguard” think revolution is the only way to achieve a white ethno-state. An “accelerationist wing” of avant-gardes wants to bring about the collapse of society.

It seems they are finding allies in the GOP. The “great replacement” myth is “pushed relentlessly by the Republican mainstream,” according to an op-ed by Judd Legum in The Guardian. He was reportedly promoted by former Trump White House advisers Steve Miller and Steve Bannon, as well as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Trump-backed congressional candidates. Additionally, several incumbents in Congress have made statements indicating their support for the “great replacement” idea.

Since the January 6, 2021 insurgency, white nationalists have reportedly tried to forge alliances with other elected Republicans and “cultivate a cohort of young radical activists within the GOP”, warns the SPLC. He says their ideas are openly discussed within “the broader political right.” The SPLC says it is using the anger of Trump supporters to create a broad authoritarian and ethno-nationalist movement at the heart of the Republican Party.

Trump’s legacy manifests itself in other ways as well. “White identity is a very strong predictor of support for Donald Trump,” according to Duke University political scientist Ashley Jardina, author of the book “White Identity Politics.” She says people with strong white identities were at least twice as likely to support Trump as people low on that scale.

Research published by Political Science Quarterly reportedly found that voters who scored high on racism indices voted overwhelmingly for Trump. Jardina points out that this element of the Trump base is not all racist. Yet they seem to share the fear that non-whites will achieve greater political, economic and social equality “at the expense of their own group power”.

Trump claims he is not racist, but his words indicate otherwise. ABC News has identified at least 54 criminal cases where participants allegedly mentioned Trump in connection with threats, assaults and other acts of violence, including racially motivated acts.

Before the roots of white supremacy deepen, we need a national conversation to inform the American people of the history and evil behind the “great replacement” theory. We should explore what we want America to be. Are we a melting pot continuously stirred and refreshed by immigrants who arrive with idealism, energy and hope? Or are we a vibrant quilt of separate but coexisting cultures? White Europeans became the majority in America with the great replacement of Native Americans. Are we afraid that the genocide of our ancestors will come full circle?

Meanwhile, Congress and President Biden should agree on a fairer, clearer, faster, more humane, efficient, and orderly immigration process in the United States. We will need it. The New York Times predicts that extreme global warming will drive more than 30 million climate migrants to seek entry to the United States over the next 30 years. Some are already among the thousands thronging our southern border.

William S. Becker is co-editor and contributor to “Democracy Unchained: How to Rebuild Government for the People,” a collection of more than 30 essays by American thought leaders on topics including the perceived legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Becker has held several federal and state government positions, including Executive Assistant to the Attorney General of Wisconsin. He is currently the executive director of the Presidential Climate Action Project (PCAP), a nonpartisan climate policy think tank not affiliated with the White House.

