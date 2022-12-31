President Jokowi faces 2023 with determination to take Indonesia forward





Joko Widodo (Jokowi) The President of the Republic of Indonesia looks to the New Year 2023 with determination to move Indonesia forward, the message said in a thread tweeted through his official Twitter account, @jokowi, on Saturday (12/31 / 2022). The President opened his thread by stating that many things have come and gone throughout 2023 that have taught many lessons. What should we remember from the year 2022 that we will soon be leaving? Many. Some are happy, others less pleasant. All come in turn to give lessons, while strengthening and uniting more and more, tweeted the president, quoted Between. The President recalled that Indonesia had successfully weathered the pandemic and the threat of recession with positive economic growth. What should we remember from the year 2022 that we will soon be leaving? Many. Some are happy, others less pleasant. All come one after another, teach lessons, strengthen us and unite us even more. pic.twitter.com/UYvbVRiZcq Joko Widodo (@jokowi) December 31, 2022 Jokowi’s statement certainly refers to the achievement of economic recovery which shows a positive record, including the national economic growth in the third quarter of 2022 which was recorded at 5.72% on a from year to year (yoy). The strengthening of the national economic recovery was also seen with growth of 1.8% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, regarding the pandemic period, President Jokowi officially revoked the Policy of Imposing Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) on Friday (30/12/2022), although he also pointed out that the pandemic of Covid-19 was not completely over. In his presentation in the thread, the president also shared Indonesia’s achievements in successfully conducting the G20 presidency which ended with the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November. He also considered Indonesia’s political and security situation to be conducive, coupled with developments that were proceeding as expected. However, the President did not ignore the fact that throughout the year several regions in Indonesia were hit by various natural disasters ranging from floods to earthquakes. Concluding his thread, the President invited everyone to look to 2023 with determination to move Indonesia forward. With all of this in mind, we will leave 2022 and look forward to 2023 with determination to move Indonesia forward, said President Jokowi’s thread closing tweet.

