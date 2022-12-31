Donald Trump may not have a cake in the 2024 Republican nomination





Washington: Former US President Donald Trump may have been the de facto leader of the Republican Party since 2016, but he is now reeling as his endorsement in the primaries in the 2024 presidential election is neither a foregone conclusion nor a absolute certainty as there could be other dark horses entering the fray besides frontrunner and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the GOP’s most popular candidate.

November’s midterms didn’t go as Trump wanted to show his absolute control over the GOP as his hand-picked candidates, from Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania to TV presenter Kari Lake in Arizona, lost to the candidates Democrats John Fetterman and Katie Hobbs. If any of Trump’s nominees won, it was by a narrow margin.

Trump may not need the media as he has social media platforms Twitter and Truth with thousands of followers to support him, he also has his own war chest through the Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaigns ) and Save America exhibiting huge fundraising ability even though regular donors and supporters are turning away from it due to mid-term losses, according to media reports.

But what matters most is the GOP nomination and a primary victory. Trump still wields considerable influence within a strong conservative section of the party, but a primary victory is not certain. The most potential candidates are holding their horses right now.

Closer to the nomination, it seems certain Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will throw his hat in the primaries backed by donors and media barons such as once-Trump ally Rupert Murdoch, who cast his spell with Santis . Most GOP men think Santis is the party’s future because he’s a shadow of Trump, in the Trumpian mold without his legal baggage, political observers and pollsters believe.

Poll strategists say whether Trump’s former VP Mike Pence is certain to antagonize his ex-boss in the primaries as he seeks revenge for calling him a ‘wimp’ and his supporters who have been shouting slogans that he should be hanged for failing to overthrow the 2020 election.

Most court authorities have clarified that a vice president has no powers except under the 25th Amendment, which is only used in exceptional circumstances to replace the president, in which case nullifying the 2020 election. The Vice President is usually a ceremonial position and crucial to the Senate in its powers with the deciding vote.

Who are the black horses holding their reins? One is definitely Ted Cruz, the extremely well-educated Ivy Leaguer from Texas, who fits the bill and is a serious rival to Santis because he’s a better strategist with his congressional experience.

Another is Lindsay Graham, a very prominent GOP senator with experience and maturity who wields considerable influence in the Republican Party. He’s the possible spoiler for Kevin McCarthy’s election as the next Speaker of the House in 2023, if he doesn’t mess with him. As a speaker of nearly three decades, Nancy Pelosi left the race.

From coast to coast, Trump fared poorly and failed to deliver on the much-promised “Redwave.” Instead, the blue states held firm against the reds at the midpoint. Republicans openly claim that Trump’s influence has benefited Democratic candidates. As a result, Trump’s stock is at an all-time low, his vulnerability to a challenger has never been more pronounced, as multiple outlets have commented.

Many Republicans are looking beyond Trump for a new presidential nominee. The possible presidential hopeful is Ron DeSantis. Will he challenge Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the clear favorite in the race to oust Trump. DeSantis beat Charlie Crist (by a 20-point margin) in Florida. And DeSantis quickly became a domestic brand name on a national level picking fights on a national level. Though he may resort to gimmicks, DeSantis challenged conventional Covid policies, he slammed Disney, he pushed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and, remarkably, he chartered an immigrant flight at Martha’s Vineyard in Michigan, a Democratic stronghold, to put Democrats in a sticky spot. The immigrants were eventually transferred to New York and housed in cruise ships.

Beyond DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence tops the list. Vice-presidents are naturally well placed to run for president. Several modern presidents have served as vice presidents before winning the Oval Office: Biden, Bush, Ford, Nixon, LBJ, Truman. Gore and Mondale were former vice presidents who led their party’s ticket but did not win the general election (Mondale lost to Reagan and Gore lost to Bush).

As vice president, Pence has White House experience, national name recognition, and becoming an alternative to Trump. After toying with Trump as a lackey and sycophant, he parted company after the January 6, 2021 riots, when Pence spoke out against Trump’s behavior.

Pence is also well placed as a heart lander, as he hails from Indiana, a die-hard Christian belt. He represents the evangelical right, which represents a substantial part of the right-wing constituency; evangelical votes are precious.

Ted Cruz?

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s stock fell a bit. But, in 2016, he was one of the favorites to win the GOP ticket. Cruz is the most recognizable figure in the Republican Party. But Cruz’s capitulation to Trump in 2016 — after Trump viciously disrespected Cruz’s wife — left him with something of a weird vibe, the media points out.

The memory is still strong with voters of Cruz’s little trip to Cancun, when Texas was freezing cold and millions of Cruz voters were without heat or power. It didn’t go well. Cruz has always suffered from a sympathy problem: But a grown salt-and-pepper beard seems well-designed to counter. Cruz will struggle to win the nomination from either Trump or DeSantis, Republican strategists believe.

And Lindsay Graham?

Graham, a prominent GOP figure for years, is still a beta, Republican polling strategists believe. He clings to the alpha, bends the knee, and straddles the tailcoats. He did it with John McCain when McCain was leading the GOP ticket. Graham did it with Trump too. With Trump, Graham’s shift from criticizing Trump to acting as Trump’s chief defender caused a whiplash, the media recall.

And Graham’s latest dramatization of the 15-week abortion ban didn’t hit home well, even among right-wingers. Graham won’t be able to outrun Trump or DeSantis, strategists believe.

