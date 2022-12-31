People advised to continue wearing masks after government revokes Covid-19 restrictions





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has lifted restrictions on public mobility or PPKM from December 30, 2022. But the public is advised to maintain health protocols, such as wearing a mask, even though it is no longer mandatory. “The revocation of the PPKM does not mean that the Covid-19 pandemic is over because the declaration of the end of the pandemic would be declared by the WHO”, as stated in the instruction of the Minister of the Interior number 53/2022. The instruction issued to all regional leaders repeals all old regulations on the PPKM and the current rules contained therein are recommendations only. For example, people are advised to continue wearing a mask in crowds, in closed rooms and on public transport. Those with symptoms and close contact with confirmed positive patients should self-isolate. Using hand sanitizers and scanning the PeduliLindungi app to enter public facilities is no longer mandatory but still recommended. Regional officials are also urged to encourage the public to get tested when they show symptoms of Covid-19 and to get fully vaccinated until a booster. They are also asked to continue to carry out assessments of Covid-19 indicators to visualize the rate of transmission and response capacity. Fajar Pebrianto Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

