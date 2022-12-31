Knights for MPs who got Johnson in trouble

Two senior MPs who proved to be thorns alongside Boris Johnson have been recognized in the first New Year honors list to be released since the former prime minister left No 10.

Conservative Julian Lewis, chairman of the House Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), and Labor Chris Bryant, who chairs the Common Standards Committee, have both been named knights.

There is also honor for former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Sir Tom Scholar, who was summarily sacked by Liz Truss on his first day in office.

Julian Lewis receives a knighthood (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/AP)

Sir Julian, MP for New Forest East, baffled Mr Johnson’s plans to install former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling as ISC President when he won backing from opposition members of the committee to get elected to the position instead.

He was punished for his refusal to toe the party line by having the Conservative whip removed although he was later reinstated.

Sir Chris was chairman of the standards committee when it recommended that Tory Owen Paterson be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for breaking rules on paid lobbying by MPs.

Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to rewrite the House’s disciplinary procedures in a bid to overturn the finding of furious Tory MPs and was widely seen as the start of the troubles that led to his downfall.

Sir Chris was also a fierce critic of the former Prime Minister over the lockdown parties in Downing Street, later recused himself from chairing the privileges committee after launching an inquiry into whether Mr Johnson had lied to the Parliament.

Sir Chris said he was very shocked when he learned he was to be knighted, describing it as an honor for the whole committee.

I was surprised. I have no idea how this happens, he told the PA news agency.

Everyone told me that this standards committee would be a quiet backwater. It wasn’t like that. I try, like the whole committee, to set aside partisan allegiance.

Obviously the moment Owen Paterson threw a huge boulder in the middle of an icy pond, but hopefully the new code of conduct we agreed just before Christmas will put Parliament back on track.

Sir Chris added that he hopes the honor will help highlight the work he is doing on acquired brain injury, chairing a national strategic council which is due to report by the summer.

Sir Tom Scholar has been sacked by Liz Truss (UK Government/AP)

Meanwhile, Sir Tom is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

Her dismissal was widely seen as a sign of the impatience of Ms Truss and then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng with orthodox economic thinking in the Treasury.

He was also seen as contributing to the turmoil in financial markets following Mr Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget that sent the pairs plummeting after less than two months in office.

In other honours, British ambassadors to Ukraine and Russia, Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, both receive ladies’ titles.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma is knighted, while former Tory cabinet minister Andrew Stephenson, who was party co-chairman in Mr Johnson’s caretaker cabinet over the summer, is appointed CBE.

Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft is given a Knighthood, while former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.