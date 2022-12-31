Former Pope Benedict dies at 95: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak others pay tribute

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday, nearly a decade after he became the first pontiff to step down in six centuries.

His death ends an unprecedented situation in which two “men in white” — Benedict and his successor Pope Francis — had coexisted within the walls of the small city-state.

“With sadness, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, died today at 9:34 a.m. at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Here’s how people pay tribute:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saddened by the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of the Lord Christ.

He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing, he added.

Saddened by the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and to the teachings of the Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope was “fighting with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world”.

My thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a “special church leader” who helped shape the Catholic Church.

“The world has lost a formative figure in the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and an intelligent theologian,” he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the former head of the Catholic Church a “giant of faith and reason”.

She described him as “a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, whom history will never forget.”

Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. He put his life at the service of the universal Church and spoke, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. pic.twitter.com/NBPxMyMykT — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 31, 2022

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki bid farewell to “one of the greatest theologians of our time”.

“Throughout his life he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy,” he said.

Today, Pope Benedict XVI, one of the greatest theologians of our time, ends his long pilgrimage to the house of the Father. Throughout his life he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy, may we continue it. pic.twitter.com/3uIFlaoaVz — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) December 31, 2022

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Benedict XVI was “a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country.”

It is with sadness that I learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country. My thoughts are with Catholics in the UK and around the world today. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

Benedict’s body will be on display from Monday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica, to allow the faithful to pay homage to him. The funeral would take place on Thursday, January 5, Place Saint-Pierre under the presidency of Pope Francis.