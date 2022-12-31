House committee releases Donald Trump’s tax returns KIRO 7 News Seattle





WASHINGTON — The House Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, 10 days after a vote along party lines to make them available.

Update as of 2:54 p.m. EST on December 30:

Former President Trump criticized the release of the recordings in a statement posted on his social media platform.

The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people, Trump said in the statement. Trump’s tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses .

Update at 9:02 a.m. EST on December 30:

The House Ways and Means Committee released the documents on its website at 9 a.m. EST, days after it released its report on taxes for former presidents.

Original story:

The House, which is on recess for the holidays, voted to release the documents when it convened for a routine pro forma session ahead of the new session of Congress, which begins Jan. 3, The Associated reported. Press.

Read more trending news

The panel voted 24 to 16 to publicly release the results on December 20, with the votes falling in the party direction. According to the AP.

The Democratic-controlled committee obtained Trump’s tax returns in November as part of an investigation that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the committee to release taxes, reported Reuters.

Republicans have argued that releasing the documents sets a dangerous precedent for losing privacy, the AP reported. Unfortunately, the deed is done, said Rep. Kevin Brady, the panel’s senior Republican member.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal joined Democrats in saying that records show the IRS presidential audit program did not work as intended, CNN reported.

It was never meant to be punitive. It was never meant to be malicious, Neal told USA Today.

The summary report released by the committee on Dec. 20 showed that Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years as president and paid no taxes in 2020. , reported the New York Times.

The returns in question cover the years Trump was campaigning for and president, from 2015 to 2020, and include his personal returns as well as those of several companies, according to USA Today.

The documents themselves have not been released with the reports so that the sensitive data they contain can be redacted. Democrats on the committee told Reuters it was necessary to make the returns themselves public for its report to be fully understood.

