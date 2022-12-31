China Stands on Right Side of History, Says Xi Jinping in New Year’s Speech | China





China stands on the right side of history, Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year’s address delivered amid questions about its governments manage the Covid-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television from behind a desk in a wood-paneled office, the Chinese president largely avoided directly addressing the issues facing the country, instead highlighting successes in agricultural production, eradicating poverty and l organization of the Winter Olympics in February. Later, he turned somewhat obliquely to the challenges facing the most populous country and the world’s second largest economy, saying: The world is not at peace. China will always firmly advocate for peace and development and resolutely stand on the right side of history, he said. There have been street protests against the Xi government in recent weeks, the first the ruling Communist Party has faced in more than three decades. His speech follows a U-turn on China’s hard-line Covid-19 containment policy that has sparked a spike in infections and demands from the United States and others for travelers from from China prove that they are not infected. Chinese economy is struggling to emerge from the doldrums, spurring rising unemployment, while ties with the United States and other major countries are at historic lows. Aside from their uncertainty, residents in Beijing and other cities have resumed work, shopping areas and restaurants as consumers prepare for January’s Lunar New Year holiday, the most important on the Chinese calendar. Xi, who also heads the increasingly powerful armed forces, was given a third five-year term in October as head of the Communist Party, which has nearly 97 million members. After sidelining potential rivals and removing all term limits, he could serve as China’s leader for the rest of his life. China has also come under pressure for its continued support for Russia, and on Friday Xi held a virtual meeting with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, in which he was quoted as describing events in Ukraine as a crisis. The term marked a break from China’s usual references to the situation in Ukraine, and may reflect growing concern in Beijing about the direction of the conflict. Xi, however, was careful to reiterate his support for Moscow. China pledged boundless friendship with Moscow and did not blame Putin for the conflict, while attacking the United States and NATO and condemning the punitive economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

