“When Narendra Modi’s father died in 1989…”: remembers the head of the VHP | Latest India News
In 1989, when Narendra Modi’s father died, he came for a meeting after the funeral as he did on Friday, following the death of his mother Heeraben, Vishwa Hindu Parishad general secretary Dilip said. Trivedi, recalling the death of his father. “There was an important meeting in Ahmedabad. We were informed that Narendra Modi’s father passed away and he went to Vadnagar. We thought he couldn’t come to the meeting. But Narendra Modi came after noon for the reunion. We were surprised to see him for the reunion after the death of his father,” Trivedi told ANI news agency.
Trivedi also recalled talking to Modi after that meeting. Modi had told him that he also had to fulfill his responsibilities for the party. “After the meeting was over, I asked Modi if he was attending the meeting under such circumstances. He replied that he left for the meeting after the funeral. fulfilling their responsibilities for the party. It was an inspiring moment for all the workers. We learn dedication to our responsibilities,” Trivedi said.
Two days after Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben, was hospitalized, she died on Friday morning. Prime Minister Modi left for Ahmedabad after tweeting the news of his mother’s death. After performing the last rites, Prime Minister Modi was back to work as he inaugurated several development projects in West Bengal via video conference.
As Prime Minister Modi flagged the country’s 7th Vande Bharat Express and the first in West Bengal which would operate between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, he apologized for not being physically present for “personal reasons”.
Heeraben’s family, cited in the reports, also urged people on Friday to continue their planned work with Heeraben in mind in a worthy tribute to Heeraben.
