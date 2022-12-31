How to avoid an audit| Investor’s Business Daily





Don’t do what former President Donald Trump did on his federal tax returns. That’s if you want to avoid an IRS audit, several financial advisers told Investor’s Business Daily amid the release of Trump’s tax returns by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump’s tax returns are sparking debate over whether the former president’s returns have received the review required by the IRS under the law.

But just as important to millions of ordinary taxpayers, Trump’s tax returns shed light on the do’s and don’ts for taxpayers who aren’t named Trump. “Trump’s tax returns raise questions of tax preparation strategy for the rest of American taxpayers,” said Tom Wheelwright, CEO of WealthAbility.

Trump Tax Returns: Lessons for You

Financial advisors who spoke with IBD focused on a small number of points in Trump’s returns. Primarily, they have to do with actions such as claiming deductions, especially business losses, and granting loans to one’s children.

The committee also reviewed the tax returns of several partnerships and S corporations linked to Trump and a revocable grantor trust of Trump. The Committee received a report on the statements and related documents from its Joint Committee on Taxation.

This report focuses exclusively on the take-home advice for taxpayers, not the politics or validity of the Trump returns themselves.

Trump Tax Return Highlights

Here are some highlights from Trump’s tax returns. Four of them relate to the years Trump occupied the White House:

2017: Trump and his wife Melania reported negative Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $12.9 million. They paid $750 in net income tax. 2018: The Trumps announced an AGI of $24.3 million. They paid net tax of $999,466. 2019: The Trumps reported an AGI of $4.4 million. They paid $133,445 in net income taxes. 2020: The Trumps reported a negative $4.8 million AGI. They paid no net income tax.

The Committee also released Trump’s tax returns for the years prior to his election:

2015: Negative AGI of $31.8 million, net income tax paid of nearly $641,931. 2016: Negative AGI of $32.4 million, net income tax of $750. Self-employment tax

So what are the steps that advisers say taxpayers in general should be wary of when preparing their own tax returns?

Minimize self-employment tax. “He pays a lot of self-employment tax,” said Wheelwright, who contributed to Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Success Stories” book. “He’s paying hundreds of thousands of dollars there. With proper planning, he could have avoided that.”

Tip: “In general, it’s easy to avoid self-employment tax by using an S corporation instead of a partnership,” Wheelwright says. “It looks like a mistake to file Schedule Cs, which incur a tax on self-employment. Instead, he should incorporate as an S Corp and pay himself a small salary. Schedule Cs also present a risk high auditing. The IRS likes to audit them. If you have an S Corp, you have a complete set of financial statements with an income statement and a balance sheet. A Schedule C has only an income statement, showing only income and deductions, no assets or liabilities, so the IRS wonders if there’s anything else going on An S Corp shows the IRS everything it wants to see Do not try to deduct leisure expenses

Do not claim hobby expenses. Also, don’t try to claim expenses for a hobby on your tax return as if it were a business, says Ray Prospero, consulting partner at AdvicePeriod. Leisure expenses are not professional expenses.

Tip: The House’s Ways and Means summary appears to indicate that the IRS paid close attention to Trump’s Schedule C expenses, Prospero says. “Schedule C is for sole proprietorship business income or loss,” he said. “Based on the report, Trump lists virtually no income and routinely lists expenses only on his Schedule C forms. Additionally, the report suggests that some of the expenses listed may be from “activities and hobbies.” personal time” of President Trump rather than legitimate businesses. As a general rule, when including Schedule C information on a tax return, care should be taken to ensure that there is a valid sole proprietorship and that all expenses listed must be clearly distinguished as such and separated from any personal activity or hobby. Make loans legit

Document loans to your children. This is if you want to claim the loan interest paid to you as deductions on a tax return. Otherwise, treating them appropriately could be like gifts which could trigger tax for you.

Trump loaned money to his children Donald, Eric and Ivanka. Loans from 2015 to 2020 totaled $97,000. In its report, the Joint Committee on Taxation questioned whether these related party loans, as they are called, were in fact gifts that should be taxable to Trump. They would be taxable if they were donations and if Trump’s donations totaled more than the combined lifetime estate and gift tax exemption. For 2022, the exemption has increased to $12.06 million. Prior to that, it had been at least $5 million since 2010.

To be treated as loans rather than gifts, loans must charge recipients at least as much interest as specified in the IRS tables. Rates have been low. This reflects the low rates that prevailed until the recent rate hike. Properly used, good faith gifts transfer wealth from a parent to a child with little or no tax.

Tip: Take all the steps you would take to make a regular business loan to a stranger, says IRA expert Ed Slott, who hosts a retirement savings show on the Public Broadcasting System (PBS). Put everything in writing. Include an amortization schedule that details principal and interest payment amounts and dates. Download one and include it in your contract with your children. “Charge interest rates that reflect actual prevailing rates or use IRS tables,” Slott said. “And put in contract language that says you’ll seize if you’re not repaid on time. You can say something like, ‘If you don’t repay on time, it will come from your inheritance.’ Have a lawyer prepare at least the foreclosure provisions.If you don’t want to do these things, just accept the fact that you are giving a gift and don’t try to deduct it.How to Use a Conservation Easement

Time your conservation easements. For Trump, questions have arisen about whether he used the overstated value of a conservation easement to offset taxable income.

Tip: Taxpayers should of course only use appropriate appraisals to establish conservation easements. But the general issue of easements raises a point of tax preparation strategy that may apply to taxpayers in general when preparing tax returns, advisers say. Make conservation easements in years when your taxable income is high, says Matt Masterson, partner, wealth advisor and director of financial planning at CI RegentAtlantic Private Wealth. That way, the charitable deduction for making the easement by which you agree to give up developing the property offsets as much income as possible, he says. Additionally, you can control the year that occurs. Do the bondage in one year when you also do a Roth IRA conversion, for example, which creates taxable income. “You would coordinate with a Roth conversion by having the easement and the conversion occur in the same tax year,” Masterson said. “You would have a large charitable deduction from the easement to offset the income from the Roth conversion.”

Privacy Concerns: Should individual taxpayer returns be made public like former President Trump did? “We always assumed returns were between you and the IRS,” CPA Slott said. “Why are they different? Why make them public now? They (the House Ways and Means Committee) open a door that makes people uncomfortable. Whatever your politics, there is something that wrong, at least for me.”

Why here and now? “Congress is responsible for overseeing the IRS, and that oversight is for people, including the president,” said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. “They have the legal authority to make returns public. The reason they are doing it here is because of their role in overseeing IRS audit programs. The question is whether the IRS has been lax in its audit of the president’s returns. If so, is it fair to other taxpayers?”

Follow Paul Katzeff on Twitter at @IBD_PKatzeff for personal finance tips and the best mutual funds.

