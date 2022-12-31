Did Donald Trump donate his presidential salary?





Do you remember when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election (I know, I don’t like to think about it either) and he said he would donate his entire presidential salary, a large sum of $400,000 a year to charity? He loved talking about it. During his campaign in 2015, he tweeted that he would not keep “even a dollar” from his salary, saying he would be “totally [give] increase my salary if I become president. In March 2019, he tweeted that Although the press doesn’t like to write about it, and I don’t need it, I’m donating my annual presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout year round.

To his credit, Trump has actually made donations to various government agencies, like the National Parks Service. However, thanks to the release of his tax returns from 2015 to 2020, we now know more about his donation history and there is a significant discrepancy. According to CNN, Trump did not claim any charitable donations on his 2020 tax return, making it extremely unlikely that he donated that year’s salary. Additionally, many of the charitable donations he has claimed in previous years are “unsubstantiated.”

Did the huge loss he claimed on his 2020 taxes mean he needed the $400,000 to get by? Did he just get bored and mean after losing the 2020 election? We don’t know for sure what happened to that money, but what his tax returns make clear is that after he promised to donate every last penny of his salary, he didn’t kept his promise. What a surprise.

The tax returns contain many other revelations in addition to salary donations, including business expenses that are miraculously identical, down to the last dollar, to the profits of these companies, making his tax payable for said companies. zero dollars.

Trump’s tax returns remind me of the time he hosted the Clemson Tigers, the 2019 college football national champions, at the White House. Trump clearly didn’t want them there, and instead of rushing for restoration, he fed them mountains of fast food. The whole fiasco was trashy, racist, and disrespectful, especially since Trump couldn’t keep his mouth shut about how he paid for the burgers out of pocket.

One thing we know about Trump is that the more he joked about paying something, the less likely he was to actually shell out all the money he promised. The man is a chronic liar and lifelong miser, and the sooner he’s out of public view the better.

(featured image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue has a strict commenting policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults towards anyone, hate speech, and trolling.

Got a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themarysue.com/it-looks-like-trump-lied-about-donating-his-presidential-salary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos