Prime Minister Modi’s Principal Secretary discusses Covid-19 status, chairs high-level meeting

As India reported its first case of Omicron XXB.1.5′ variant from Gujarat, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. PK Mishra chaired a high-level meeting with senior government officials and experts to review the status of Covid-19 in the country on December 31.

On directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued during a high-level review meeting on December 22, 2022, the meeting took place, the officials said.

During the meeting, it was reported that approximately 500 samples received in December 2022 are currently undergoing genome sequencing by INSACOG laboratories across the country.

The Principal Secretary was briefed on the changing global pandemic scenario with COVID spikes seen in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, etc.

Earlier on December 23, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual review meeting with state health ministers on COVID-19.

“The focus was on raising awareness of appropriate COVID behaviors and strengthening surveillance, including scaling up testing across the country and adopting precautionary doses for COVID-19,” PTI said. citing sources.

On December 27, with the aim of ensuring the operational readiness of facilities dedicated to COVID, with particular emphasis on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, simulation exercises were also carried out in all states/UT.

“21,097 establishments conducted the Mock Drill, of which 16,108 were government establishments. The Union Health Minister personally examined the preparation at Safdurjung Hospital in New Delhi,” they said.

The Principal Secretary was also informed that detailed guidelines for random screening of arriving international passengers have been issued and that a 2% random sampling has been initiated from 24 December 2022.

According to the details, up to 1716 international flights have been checked and 5666 samples collected for COVID-19 testing.

On December 29, 2022, guidelines for international arrivals were also revised and from January 1, 2023, all international arrivals from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing prior to departure.

The Air Suvidha portal has been made operational with a provision for passengers to submit/upload negative RT-PCR test reports and submit self-declaration forms.

He was informed that a detailed COVID-19 notice for the States was issued on December 24, 2022. An advertisement was placed in national and regional newspapers to raise awareness of the measures being taken for the management of COVID in the States.

Surveillance of cases of SARI, SG and similar diseases to identify early warning signals has started in the states, and a weekly report on this is sent by the states to the Union Ministry of Health.

During the review meeting, he was informed that strengthening whole genome sequencing (WGS) and ensuring that more samples are sent from across the country to the INSACOG network is underway.

He was informed that on December 29, 2022, the Union Health Minister held a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical companies and senior government officials to review the availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices. Pharmaceutical companies have been urged to closely monitor the global supply chain. scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all medicines, including COVID medicines

the Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicines and equipment to China. The status of COVID vaccination was also reviewed with officials and experts.

It was informed that more than 220 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 102.56 crore of first doses (97%) and 95.13 crore of second doses (90%) have been administered so far to the eligible recipients, they said.

Experts present at the meeting discussed issues regarding vaccine research and manufacturing in India.

