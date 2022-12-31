Politics
Many Chinese citizens want to escape, why Xi Jinping?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The people of the state of China suddenly looted plane tickets to “escape” overseas. This happened following the relaxation of the Covid-19 protocol currently enforced by the government of President Xi Jinping.
According to The Guardian on Friday (12/30/2022), there has been a significant increase in the purchase of airfares outside of the Bamboo Curtain country. This is evident from online airline ticket booking sites which have seen a surge in visitors.
According to data from Chinese travel platform Ctrip, searches for popular cross-border destinations increased 10-fold in half an hour after quarantines were announced on Monday. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea (ROK) are the most popular destinations.
Not only from China Trip, a report from Trip.com also showed that overseas flight bookings increased by 254% on Tuesday morning, compared to the previous day.
However, a number of countries have tightened their entry gates for citizens coming from China. This was done in response to the easing of Covid-19 and the spike in cases in China.
As was done by the Japanese government from Friday (12/30/2022) yesterday, it required all travelers from China to undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country. Those who test positive should be quarantined for up to seven days.
Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida has said his country will make Covid tests compulsory for all visitors from China as a temporary emergency measure from Friday. It also plans to limit airline flights to China.
“There is growing concern in Japan. We have decided to take temporary special measures to respond to the situation,” Kishida said during his press conference, the Guardians reported as quoted on Saturday (31/12/2022) .
Not only Japan, United States (US) and Taiwan, India and Italy have also implemented the same. Specifically for the United States, Washington believes that Beijing is not sufficiently transparent in the publication of data concerning the evolution of the Covid-19 affair on its territory.
Meanwhile, Taiwan also said people arriving from China must undergo a Covid test upon arrival from January 1 to 31. People who test positive will be able to isolate themselves at home
India also applies the same requirement, where passengers from China must present a negative Covid test before arriving. Malaysia has also put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures for passengers arriving from Xi Jinping’s country.
Not only in Asia, the United States (US) is also taking similar measures from January 5 for travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau. Washington also said that Beijing had not been sufficiently transparent in publishing data related to developments in the Covid-19 case on its territory.
“This is necessary to help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify potential new variants that may emerge,” wrote a statement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported by BBC News. .
But in response to the preventive measures of several countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that currently the development of the epidemic situation in the whole country is predictable and under control.
The official diplomatic corps has also said that corona virus rules should only be applied for scientific reasons. “Western media and countries are exaggerating the (Covid China) situation,” the ministry said.
From the public, some residents reacted angrily on Chinese social media. Some say it’s a form of discrimination and racism. “I think all foreign countries have opened up. Isn’t that racism?” read a comment that was liked 3,000 times on Chinese social media account Weibo.
Earlier, Beijing announced it was ending quarantine for arrivals from January 8. This effectively reopened travel in and out of the country for the first time since March 2020.
Currently, China is reporting around 5,000 cases per day. Even so, analysts say the number is grossly underestimated and the daily workload could be closer to one million.
