Medved: Trump and MTG’s ‘crazy’ vision for GOP future





Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has tweeted her roadmap for how she thinks the Republican-led House of Representatives should move forward next year.

Greene believes in blocking all Democratic legislation and has exposed a group of at least 18 Senate Republicans. She called those who voted for the $1.7 trillion “omnimonster” “one-party,” calling them “traitors.”

“The base will no longer tolerate one-party Republicans, who are seen as America’s Last, and I’ve made that clear inside our conference while the base has said it loud and clear outside,” Greene wrote. “This must continue in order for our conference to continue to move forward well.”

On The Gee and Ursula Show, Gee Scott and guest host Aaron Mason sat down with KTTH host Michael Medved to talk about Greene’s vision for the future of the Republican Party.

Medved thinks of Greene’s vision, and the MAGA movement more broadly, as ways to divide the party. He specifically pointed to steps taken by former President Donald Trump to ridicule GOP members who did not support parts of his policies.

Senate Democrats and Republicans optimistic about working on climate change

Medved called it a continuation of the Trump presidency in 2022 politics.

“Trump is not about ideologies, not about party loyalty. It’s about a cult of personality,” Medved said. “It’s just another indication that the Republican Party doesn’t deserve no loyalty to Donald Trump because he has shown so little loyalty to the party. People should recognize this if they care about a long-term future for a two-party system.

Mason asked Medved if he viewed Greene’s goal of moving the party to the right as a good thing.

“I disagree with you on Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s not concerned with right or left. She’s concerned with the insane and the sane,” Medved said. She entered politics as a Q anon believer. The new party they are talking about is said to be a conspiracy theory party, and my idea is that it is a conspiracy to harm the country and not to help it .

Medved said he thought there were issues the whole party could lead.

“The one thing I think Republicans can really agree on is that the government spend a little less and take a little less from the private incomes of Americans and that the government withdraw from any involvement in oversight. of all aspects of our lives,” Medved said. “I think inflation comes with too much spending.”

You can listen to their full discussion of the future of the Republican Party here:

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mynorthwest.com/3764518/medved-trump-and-mtgs-crazy-vision-for-gop-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

