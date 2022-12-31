What are the latest revelations from the January 6 investigation? | Donald Trump News





Documents destroyed. Suggestions to forgive violent rioters. Silent talks among cabinet members over whether then-US President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Interview transcripts released in the past few days, more than 100 so far, provide deeper insight into the January 6, 2021, uprising and the weeks leading up to it, as Trump tried to undo his defeat at the presidential election.

A nine-member U.S. House of Representatives committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, and lawmakers are gradually releasing hundreds of transcripts after releasing a final report last week. The panel will disband on Tuesday when the new Republican-led House is sworn in.

While some of the witnesses were more forthcoming than others, the interviews collectively tell the full story of Trump’s unprecedented scheming, the bloody attack on Capitol Hill, and the fears of lawmakers and former presidential aides as he was trying to overthrow democracy and the popular will. .

Some highlights of the interview transcripts released so far:

White House aide tells all

Cassidy Hutchinson, a little-known former White House aide, captured national attention when she testified at a surprise hearing this summer. She gave details of Trump’s words and actions around the Jan. 6 attack: his rage after security agents thwarted his efforts to get to the Capitol that day and how he knew some of his supporters were armed.

The committee has so far released four of her closed-door interviews, revealing new details about what she said she observed in her time as assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Among other revelations, Hutchinson told the committee that she saw Meadows burning documents in her office fireplace a dozen times after the 2020 election.

She said she did not know what the documents were or if they were items that should have been legally kept. A Meadows spokesperson declined to comment.

Hutchinson also spoke at length about her moral struggle as she decided what to divulge. She even researched Watergate figures who had also testified about their work in former President Richard Nixon’s White House.

My character and integrity mean more to me than anything, Hutchinson said, returning to the committee with new counsel in June after three previous interviews.

Sorry for everyone?

After the insurgency, Trump floated the idea of ​​a blanket pardon for all participants. But then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone discouraged the idea, according to testimony from Johnny McEntee, an aide who had served as director of the presidential personnel office.

McEntee was interviewed by the panel in March.

Trump then asked to limit pardons to those who entered the Capitol but did not participate in the violence. But that idea also met with some pushback, McEntee recalled. He said Trump seemed convinced by the advice and said he was unaware the idea was ever coming back.

Separately, McEntee said Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, told him he was seeking a preemptive pardon from Trump as he faces a federal child sex trafficking investigation. Gaetz received no such pardon and has not faced any charges in connection with the investigation.

Hutchinson testified that Meadows’ office became so inundated with requests for clemency as Trump’s term ended that some turned to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to help facilitate them.

The 25th Amendment

The panel questioned several Trump cabinet secretaries about discussions of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, Trump’s forced removal from power by his own cabinet. Although some acknowledged that it was discussed, it seems they didn’t think the storyline was likely.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he spoke briefly with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the idea after the insurgency.

It came up very briefly in our conversation, Mnuchin said in July. We both thought the best outcome was a normal transition of power, which worked, and neither of us seriously considered the 25th Amendment.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the committee that he witnessed a brief conversation between the two cabinet secretaries at the White House and heard the phrase 25th amendment. His transcript has yet to be released, but investigators cited Milley to Pompeo and Mnuchin during questioning.

Pompeo told the committee he did not recall the conversation. I would have considered anyone talking about the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment as absolutely absurd, he said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence later dismissed the idea in a letter to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, saying the mechanism should be reserved when a president is medically or mentally incapable.

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short told the panel he thought the discussion was a political game. The process would have taken weeks to unfold, he said, and Democrat Joe Biden was due to be inaugurated on January 20.

The Trump family testifies

The committee interviewed two of the former presidents’ children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, about their conversations with their father during the Jan. 6 attack and in the days before and after.

Trump Jr did not respond to many questions from the committees, frequently saying he did not recall events or conversations. He explained why he texted Meadows the afternoon of Jan. 6, as the attack was unfolding, to say his dad needed to condemn this shit immediately and that Trump’s tweets hadn’t been enough. strong.

My Dad Doesn’t Text, Trump Jr. Says

Ivanka Trump, who was at the White House with her father on January 6, was also vague in several of her responses. She spoke with the committee about working with her father to write her tweets that day, encouraging him to make a strong statement as rioters stormed the Capitol.

And she testified that she heard Trump’s side of an impassioned phone call with Pence that morning as her father tried to encourage Pence to oppose congressional certification that day. Pence refused to do so.

She also said she received a call and text from Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who was at the Capitol because it was under siege. Collins told her the president needed to post a very strong tweet telling people to go home and stop the violence now.

Give me five dead voters

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s top allies, asked some of the president’s former advisers for evidence of fraud so he could defend after the elections.

Trump falsely claimed there had been widespread fraud, despite court rulings and election officials in all 50 states saying otherwise.

Graham told the attorneys he would like to support the cause.

Numerous state and federal courts have assessed and dismissed the Trump campaign’s claims of voter fraud, including judges appointed by Trump himself.

Many of these courts have issued scathing opinions criticizing the lack of evidence advanced by President Trump and his allies. pic.twitter.com/WhCl16Vh83

January 6 Committee (@January6thCmte) December 19, 2022

Don’t tell me everything because it’s too overwhelming, Bobb quotes Graham as saying. Just give me five dead voters; give me, you know, an example of illegal voting. Just give me a very small snapshot that I can take and defend.

He did nothing with the information given to him, Bobb said. Graham voted Jan. 6 to certify Bidens’ victory in the presidential election.

National Guard frustration

The crowd that stormed the Capitol would have faced a much harsher law enforcement response if it had been made up mostly of African Americans, retired Major General William Walker testified. who was leading the DC National Guard at the time. Walker is now the household sergeant-at-arms.

I am African-American. As a child of the 60s, Walker testified. I think the answer would have been very different if it was about African Americans trying to break into the Capitol. As a career law enforcement officer, part-time soldier, the law enforcement response would have been different.

The National Guard did not arrive at the Capitol for several hours, leaving police overwhelmed as Pentagon officials said they were sorting out necessary approvals. More than 100 officers were injured, many seriously, as Trump supporters beat and crushed them to enter.

Walker expressed deep frustration with the delays and even considered breaking the chain of command and allowing troops in. Lawyers strongly advised him not to, he said.

He said he did not believe the Pentagon heist was because the insurgents were mostly white.

I don’t think race is part of the military’s decision paralysis, he said in his April interview, adding that they just don’t want to do it.

Uncompromising Group Leaders

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to some questions from investigators, with his attorney sometimes claiming his client did not belong to the radical group, whose associates now do facing rare charges of sedition.

But Tarrio himself told investigators that he had assumed the title of president.

Tarrio, who had been released from prison on the eve of the uprising, was not present during the attack. But prosecutors say he retained command of the Proud Boys who attacked Congress and encouraged them from afar. The Proud Boys were among the first rioters to breach the Capitol perimeter.

He told the panel that the first degree of belonging to the Proud Boys is that you are a Western chauvinist and refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.

Tarrio met Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the radical group Oath Keepers, in a garage the night of January 5, before the attack. I still don’t like Stewart Rhodes, Tarrio said.

Rhodes, who was also questioned by the panel, was convicted in November of seditious conspiracy in what prosecutors said was a conspiracy of armed rebellion to prevent the transfer of presidential power. They said Rhodes rallied his supporters to fight to defend Trump and discussed the prospect of a bloody civil war.

In his February testimony before the panel, Rhodes declined to answer any questions about his involvement on Jan. 6 and the weapons buildup. He says he feels like a political prisoner.

I feel like a Jew in Germany, frankly, Rhodes told the committee.

