Shah Rukh Khan sends ‘sincere condolences’ to Prime Minister Modi on the passing of his mother | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan sent his “sincere condolences” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother Hiraben Modi on Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister performed his mother’s last rites in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, before returning to Delhi on Saturday. Following news of Hiraben’s death, other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Jackie Shroff, Swara Bhasker and Sonu Sood paid tribute to the PM’s late mother by sharing their condolences on social media. (Also read: Prime Minister Modi’s mother Hiraben dies: Akshay Kumar says ‘there is no greater sorrow than losing your mother’, Kangana Ranaut offers condolences) On Saturday, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sincere condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. God bless his soul.” The actor and the politician have interacted a few times in the past, including in 2019, when Prime Minister Modi met other members of India’s film industry on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday. . Apart from Shah Rukh, other celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali were also present. Sincere condolences to @Narendra Modi at the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. God bless his soul. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022 In September, Shah Rukh wished the Prime Minister his 72nd birthday. He wrote: “Your dedication to the welfare of our country and its people is much appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take the day off and enjoy your birthday sir . Happy birthday @narendramodi.” He had jokingly asked her to take the day off and celebrate. Shah Rukh has been absent from the big screen for the past four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero (2018) with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His next film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. He stars in the action film alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Actor’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were recently in Dubai for a short trip. They returned to India to ring in the New Year. Suhana made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies by Zoya Akhtar alongside other young actors like Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina. The film, which recently wrapped filming before Christmas, will premiere on Netflix next year.

