Xi Jinping Commends Extraordinary Efforts of Ordinary People in New Year’s Speech





BEIJING, December 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From medical professionals to delivery men and women, from community workers to next-door neighbors, ordinary Chinese people are doing their best and lending a helping hand to help others cope with the latest waves of COVID-19 infections in the country. With extraordinary efforts, China prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the fight against the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday as he delivered his New Year’s Speech 2023 . CGTN: Xi Jinping Praises Extraordinary Efforts of Ordinary People in New Year’s Speech

Officials and the general public, especially medical professionals and community workers, have bravely stayed in their posts through it all, Xi said. “It hasn’t been an easy journey for anyone,” he said, calling for an extra effort from the people to pull through. People first, life first In 2022, China continued to optimize its COVID response in light of the evolving situation. Based on the mutation of the virus, the popularization of vaccination and the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, the National Health Commission said in December that the prevention and control of the epidemic in the country had entered a new stage. Moving from infection prevention to medical treatment, China deployed a series of measures to improve access to medical treatment and medicines, improve health services for the elderly and other vulnerable groups, accelerate vaccination and strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas. Seventy percent of people over the age of 60 had received a booster dose of vaccines at December 13compared to less than 53 percent among the age group of the population by March 24according to Data of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism against COVID-19. In addition, the relaxation of the response policy in 2022 comes after China responded effectively to five global waves of COVID and averted widespread infections with the original strain and the Delta variant, which are relatively more pathogenic than the other variants. “Since COVID-19 hit, we have put people and life first all along,” Xi said during his New Year speech. “Following a scientific and targeted approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent possible,” he added. China has kept its severe COVID-19 cases and death rates among the lowest in the world. The average Chinese life expectancy has continued to rise amid the pandemic, rising from 77.93 years in 2020 to 78.2 years in 2021. Light just ahead Departure January 8, China will downgrade disease management from class A to class B in accordance with the country’s law on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, in a major change to its epidemic response policies. The country will also remove quarantine measures for incoming travelers from the day. Following the announcement of the latest adjustments, searches and bookings for international flights and hotels skyrocketed across several Chinese online travel agencies, with some figures reaching three-year highs, indicating that normal life is returning. In another sign that experts say bodes well for the country’s consumer market revival in 2023, the country’s restaurants, malls and cinemas have reopened and reported booming visits. “Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” Xi said during his Saturday speech to ring in the new year. “Let us go the extra mile to get through this, because perseverance and togetherness means victory.” https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-31/Xi-China-s-COVID-response-protects-lives-to-greatest-extent-possible-1gdrOETi4Bq/index.html SOURCECGTN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-xi-jinping-salutes-ordinary-peoples-extraordinary-efforts-in-new-year-address-301711657.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos