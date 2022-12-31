The biggest SCOTUS cases of 2023 you may not have heard of

From a multi-billion dollar money laundering case involving a Turkish state bank to a securities lawsuit involving a people’s office collaboration act, the Supreme Court will decide a number of controversies of global significance in 2023.

Not all of them have yet caught the public’s attention.

In this preview of the year ahead, Law&Crime brings these cases out of relative obscurity and highlights why they matter.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS v. United States (Wednesday, January 17, 2023)

Although closely watched in Turkey, the multibillion-dollar Halkbank sanctions scandal has received only sporadic attention in the United States, but it has links to the former president donald trumphis lawyerRudy Giulani and Turkish rulerRecep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The case stems from the Justice Department’s pursuit of a convicted money launderer Reza Zarrab, who became a state witness before giving testimony that sent international shock waves. Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish playboy once represented by Giuliani, testified that Erdogan ordered banks to place trades that violated US sanctions on Iran. His case was heavily censored in Turkey in 2017, which then ranked as the world’s top jailer of journalists.

In the United States, what happened behind the scenes of the case almost eclipsed what happened in the courtroom. Giuliani shuttled between the American and Turkish capitals to arrange a prisoner exchange for Zarrab that would have torpedoed the prosecution. When that effort failed, Zarrab’s testimony implicated Halkbank, spurring the bank’s prosecution in a separate case with major implications for Turkey’s economy. Trump White House reportedly tried to pressure Justice Department to drop case, with former ambassador John Bolton calling Erdogan one of the “dictators he loves”.

The upcoming battle in the Supreme Court will decide whether the case against Halkbank survives, and it comes down to a question of jurisdiction. Halkbank’s majority stake is held by Turkey, which decided to lay off on sovereign immunity grounds. After two lower courts denied those immunity claims, Halkbank argues that a ruling in a different case by the Sixth Circuit created a split that only the high court can resolve. This murky procedural issue may have profound geopolitical repercussions that could prove embarrassing for Trump and Erdogan.

In Re Grand Jury (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Judges will hear a case involving a law firm’s right to keep communications with clients secret, an issue that has increasingly been the subject of numerous politically charged disputes in recent years, particularly involving Trump and his lawyers. At the heart of the outcome of the case is an analytical framework used in a opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaughwhen he was a judge on the DC circuit.

The firm in question received a subpoena for documents related to a criminal investigation of its client and handed over nearly two thousand documents, but said others were protected by solicitor-client privilege. The files retained by the firm included both legal advice documents and non-legal tax advice documents.

The District Court and the Ninth Circuit sorted the documents according to their “primary purpose”: those written “for the primary purpose” of legal advice would be preferred, but those written primarily for the preparation of statements should be disclosed .

Kavanaugh, however, had been willing to hide many more documents when asked. The so-called judge once ruled that as long as a dual-purpose communication had legal advice as its “meaningful” purpose, it was privileged. When the case reaches the upper bench, we’ll see if the other Kavanaugh justices agree with this methodology.

New York c. New Jersey (to be determined)

In this rare case of original jurisdiction (in which SCOTUS will act as an investigator), New Jersey is seeking permission to withdraw from the 1953 Congressional-authorized Waterfront Commission Compact. The New York deal was struck to tackle dockworker corruption and mob violence on the New York shoreline captured on screen in by Elia Kazan classic movie At the water’s edgefeaturing Marlon Brando.

New Jersey wants out of the pact because it says tough regulations are hurting port trade, and the Garden State argues the deal was never meant to be a temporary fix. New York says without the deal, the world’s busiest port will descend into instability and crime.

The Court has not yet set a date for oral argument.

Financial Supervisory Board c. Investigative Journalism Center (Wednesday, January 11, 2023)

Judges will decide whether the board set up to handle Puerto Rico’s $74 billion debt restructuring should release documents to the press. The Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) was created by Congress in 2016 to oversee the critical restructuring of Puerto Rico’s debt. PROMESA’s board says that under federal law it has “sovereign immunity” from a lawsuit filed by the investigative journalism organization Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (CPI). Critics have argued that PROMESA relies on top notch consultants who have failed to provide the stability that Puerto Rico needs. The PROMESA board lost in the district court and the court of appeal. SCOTUS will now consider whether Congress intended to repeal sovereign immunity, thereby requiring transparency from PROMESA, when the board was created. If the council loses, investigative journalists and, by extension, the public and taxpayers can scrutinize how those billions are spent. Perez vs. Sturgis Public Schools (Wednesday, January 18, 2023) Judges will weigh in on a kind of Catch-22 related to special education claims. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) does not allow a plaintiff to recover damages, but the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does. When by Miguel Luna Perez The Michigan Public School District denied him a qualified sign language interpreter for 12 years, he raised claims under both statutes, then settled his IDEA claim. The Sixth Circuit then declined to hear Perez’s claim for ADA damages on the grounds that Perez “has not exhausted his administrative remedies,” even though any claim for ADA damages that Perez may have filed with his case IDEA would have been doomed from the start. The case will continue in a court that has been both highly critical of federal administrative agencies and also adept at ruling with the clutter of the federal case in mind. SCOTUS’ decision could have major implications for limiting the procedural hurdles that students with disabilities and their families must navigate before seeking compensation from their school districts. Slack Technologies c. piranha (to be determined) Slack, a popular messaging and collaboration software used by businesses, went public in 2019. It used a “direct listing” instead of an IPO, meaning its 118 million registered shares and its 165 million unregistered shares became immediately tradable on the stock exchange. Fiyyaz Pirini bought 250,000 shares of Slack on the New York Stock Exchange. Piriani later sued Slack for posting a misleading registration statement that failed to alert buyers to Slacks’ generous policies to compensate customers for service disruptions. Problematically, Pirani did not allege in his court documents that his actions were registered shares, to which the registration statement would obviously relate. Now the judges are being asked whether, under the Securities Act of 1933, Pirani (and plaintiffs in similar positions) must prove that its shares are registered in order to file a claim regarding the company’s registration statement. society. The District Court and the 9th Circuit sided with Pirani. Department of Interior c. Navajo Nation and Arizona vs. Navajo Nation (to be determined) The judges will consider the US government’s obligation to plan for the Navajo Nation’s water needs. Through regulations, decisions and treaties, the federal government has a “obligation of trust(i.e. a legal obligation that arises from a moral obligation) to assert water rights for indigenous tribes. The Navajo Nation sued the federal government and alleged that by asserting rights along the Colorado River to other tribeshe violated his obligations to the Navajos. The Ninth Circuit sided with the Navajo Nation, and now Arizona State has stepped in. In a number of recent cases, judges have ruled on issues important to native tribes. In several, typically conservative justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the liberal wing of the Court in ruling in favor of the tribes. Jack Daniels Properties v VIP Products LLC(to be determined) The judges will consider the unusual case of a dog chew toy. VIP Products manufactured and sold a rubber dog toy in the shape of a Jack Daniels whiskey bottle that read, “Bad Spaniels, the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet.” The bottom of the toy continues the faecal theme and says, “43% POO BY VOL.” as well as “100% fragrant”. Although the packaging specifically states that the product is not affiliated with Jack Daniels, the spirits maker has sued for trademark dilution. The manufacturer says the case isn’t really about trademark law, it’s about free speech, and says it has the right to parody a trademark even when the trademark owner doesn’t like it. The case has implications far beyond chew toys and alcohol: A ruling for Jack Daniels would once again bring the limits of parody before the judges as a writ goes viral filed by satirists onion made last October. In addition, legal challenges to parodies have often been raised by prominent politicians such as donald trump and Devin Nunes. The judges have not yet set a date for oral arguments in the case. The High Court will also hear several high-profile cases this quarter, which have received widespread media attention. These include challenges to the Biden student loan relief plan, a pair of cases over the extent of tech companies’ liability under Section 230 (Feb. 21 and 22) and several labor relations and criminal law cases. Adam Klasfeld contributed to this report. [Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images]

Got a tip we should know? [email protected]