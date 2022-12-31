What’s in Donald Trump’s Unsealed Tax Returns?





These aren’t Trump’s tax returns, but printed out they would apparently be a pretty big stack of paper (which he wouldn’t be happy to have on display). Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, after a seemingly endless legal battle to obtain the documents and make them public, which unlike all his predecessors post-Watergate, Trump had repeatedly refused to do so voluntarily. , then went to court to stop Congress from doing it instead. Anyone who wants to spend the holiday weekend reading thousands of pages of Trump’s personal and corporate federal income tax returns from the years 2015 through 2020 can now download a zip file of them from the Ways and Means Committees website.

Here is the link to Trump’s tax returns. It downloads a .zip file with all return documents. https://t.co/8o6O7Yc0wv pic.twitter.com/kEX9rALs5z

— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 30, 2022

For those who don’t want to look into the documents, it appears that the main revelations were reported last week by the Joint Committee on Taxation. Among the key takeaways, the former president paid no federal income tax in 2020 after declaring business losses well in excess of his earnings that year. In the previous three years of his presidency, he paid a total of $1.1 million in federal income tax on an adjusted gross income of $15.8 million and Trump might not have had to pay income tax if he was not subject to the Alternative Minimum. Tax. In four of the six years, Trump reported negative adjusted gross income. And according to the JCT, the former president made a number of dubious claims in his taxes, including claims for interest that may have disguised gifts to his children.

After the documents were released, Trump attacked Democrats for making them public and the U.S. Supreme Court for allowing it. Trump’s tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses , he said in a statement. (Republicans have already vowed to retaliate when they take control of the House in 2023, specifically threatening to release Hunter Bidens’ tax returns.)

As outgoing Democratic Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal pointed out, the Internal Revenue Service did not audit Trump in the first two years of his presidency. The IRS only began to take a closer look at Trump’s tax returns after Democratic lawmakers began probing them after regaining control of the House in 2019.

New information is revealed in the documents made public on Friday, according to journalists and experts who began to dig into them. For example, Trump made no charitable donations in 2020, suggesting he broke his self-proclaimed promise to donate his $400,000 annual salary as president to charity, at least for this last year. According to the Associated Press, his charitable donations have been inconsistent over the six years:

The documents show that Trump’s charitable giving fluctuated during his presidency but, in his later years, was only a fraction of his income. In 2020, the year the coronavirus ravaged the economy, Trump reported no charitable donations. In 2019 and 2018, he said he wrote checks for around $500,000 in donations. In previous years, the figures were higher by $1.8 million in 2017 and $1.1 million in 2016. It is unclear whether the sums reported included the annual presidential salary of $400,000. of Trump, which he had said he would renounce and claimed to have made donations to various federal departments.

That doesn’t seem to be reflected in his 2020 returns https://t.co/oRUQpXg9Ia

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 30, 2022

As The Washington Post points out, the returns also reveal a slew of business transactions and accounts in foreign countries:

Trump said in his tax returns that he had completed the required paperwork for any American with a financial account in another country worth more than $10,000. On several occasions, he said, he had such accounts in China, Ireland, the UK and St Maarten. He claims to make money in a much longer list of foreign countries.

According to ongoing New York Times analysis, while the ultimate impact of the massive tax cuts Trump signed in 2017 on his own taxes is unclear, the laws cap on allowable deductions for payments made for state and local taxes hurt him financially. :

The so-called SALT deduction has disproportionately hit high earners, including Mr. Trump, in high-tax cities and states like New York. In 2019, he said he paid $8.4 million in state and local taxes. Due to SALT limits included in his tax law, he was only able to deduct $10,000 of those taxes paid on his federal tax return. Those losses could have been mitigated at least in part by other sections of the law that favored wealthier taxpayers like Mr. Trump.

The Times also notes that the returns reveal that Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, began divesting itself from him and his businesses as early as 2020. The firm did not announce that it had ceased doing business. with Trump until this year.

This post has been updated.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/12/whats-in-donald-trumps-unsealed-tax-returns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos