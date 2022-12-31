Trump reacts to release of US Congress tax returns





Democrats in the US Congress have released six years of Donald Trump’s tax records, releasing documents the former president has long sought to keep secret and inflicting another setback as he seeks the White House again in 2024.

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee has released Trump’s redacted statements for 2015-2020, capping a years-long battle between the former Republican president and Democratic lawmakers that has not been resolved. settled only last month by the United States Supreme Court.

Other than the returns themselves, the release didn’t contain much new.

In response, Mr Trump warned of the dire consequences and took the opportunity to solicit campaign donations.

Mr. Trump’s tax data will now be available for further investigation by journalists, independent tax experts and others ahead of the 2024 presidential election, and could shed light on Mr. Trump, the performance of his companies and how he has reduced his tax liability.

The nearly 6,000 pages of documents include more than 2,700 pages of personal statements from Mr. Trump and his wife Melania Trump, as well as more than 3,000 pages of statements from his companies.

Records show that Mr. Trump’s income and tax liabilities fluctuated widely from 2015 to 2020, during his first presidential bid and subsequent term.

He and his wife claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax for many of those years.

Mr Trump, a businessman who first held public office when he entered the White House in 2017, was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns.

He sued the committee to try to keep them private, but the US high court ruled in favor of the committee.

In findings released last week, the committee said the Internal Revenue Service, which collects taxes, broke its own rules by not checking on Trump for three of the four years he was president.

“Our findings turned out to be simple – the IRS did not begin its mandatory audit of the former president until I made my initial request,” the chairman of the ways and means committee said. House, Richard Neal, in a statement.

Mr. Neal first requested the returns in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to determine whether legislation on presidential tax returns was warranted.

It was the latest blow to Mr Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate and now faces multiple legal troubles as he is mounting a candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Earlier this month, the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters asked federal prosecutors to charge him with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for his role in the murderous riot.

Trump responds

In a statement, Mr Trump said: “The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it is going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

“America’s Great Divide will now escalate. The radical left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, this is a dangerous two-way street!” he said.

Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House panel, warned that future committee chairs will have “almost unlimited” power to release the tax returns of individuals, including “political enemies.”

“This is an unfortunate stain on the Ways and Means Committee and Congress and will make American politics even more divisive and daunting. In the long run, Democrats will come to regret it,” Brady said in a statement.

Details previously released by the panel showed Mr Trump paid no income tax in 2020, his last full year in office, despite earning millions of dollars from his sprawling business empire.

Democrats had a tight schedule to figure out a way to handle the returns once they get them, given that Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday after winning a narrow majority in November’s midterm elections.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill ahead of its winter recess that would require the Internal Revenue Service, which collects taxes, to conduct audits of presidents’ tax returns within 90 days of their inauguration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/us/2022/1230/1344229-trump-tax-returns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos