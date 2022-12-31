How Narendra Modi turned the BJP into an election-winning juggernaut

His plan launched a party that should not wither away decades from now.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party is now India’s largest party in terms of seats in Parliament and state legislatures. For a party whose precursor, the BJS, won three seats in 1952 and the BJP itself began its journey with just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 (the BJP was formed in 1980), it is a journey outstanding. In 2015, during Amit Shah’s tenure as party chairman, the BJP overtook the Chinese Communist Party in total membership to become the largest organization in the world. Becoming the largest parliamentary party in 1996, the BJP formed a government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which lasted 13 days, the BJP Sangh bond making it an untouchable among parties who swore by their perception of secularism. Prior to the 1998 elections, the BJP served as the pivot to launch a 26-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won a majority and Vajpayee returned as prime minister. Unable to manage smaller allies, the government fell by a vote, again requiring polls in 1999, the BJP-led NDA won again, and Vajpayee ruled a full term until 2004, when his campaign India Shining was unsuccessful and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was introduced for a decade.

The years after 2004 saw a slow but steady transformation of the BJP. Vajpayees’ poor health kept him away from performing. Lal Krishna Advani, who was waiting in the wings, became the new leader. The repeated success of a Narendra Modi (who had been bumped from being a Sangh pracharak with no previous legislative experience to be Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001) in the state polls of 2002, 2007 and 2012 catapulted him into the imagination of the parties and he was anointed as the parties face prime minister in 2013. The BJP contested 2014 as the lead party in the NDA, winning a clear majority. Slowly, the NDA, which had seen attrition since 2003, lost its name even today, although 26 parties have left over the past 24 years. The BJP emerged on its own and its acceleration was accompanied by the deceleration of the Indian National Congress, which became a frail caricature of the political colossus it once was.

The rise and rise of the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a phenomenon of historical significance, being the untouchable among non-Congress parties when it began its journey in 1980, in 2014 the BJP not only won more seats than any other party. another party in recent decades, ending the era of coalitions (and inherent instability, indecision), it also increased its record in the next general election in 2019. The National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) became a complement to a dominant party, which had its own majority much like the Left Front in West Bengal which ruled continuously for 34 years, together with the CPM, which enjoyed a clear majority since 1977, accommodating its allies both in government and in electoral seat adjustments. The BJP’s outstanding achievements were reinforced by the parties’ dramatic victory in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in 2022.

How the party has developed over the decades, what methodologies have been adopted to build and develop the organization, and how Modi has experimented and innovated on traditional methods of party building, these elements must be understood in order to understand the Narendra Modi phenomenon. . His use of the Sanghs sangathan model which he had initially experimented with (with Amit Shah) as the city organizer of Ahmedabad in 1987 and perfected when he was the party’s national general secretary between 1996-2001 and initially responsible for Haryana then Himachal and The Punjab bore fruit. BJP campaigns are overseen by booth committees which are bolstered by panna committees which are responsible for contacting individual voters based on each page of the voter list. Data from direct benefit transfer schemes on food grains, gas cylinders, piped water connections, housing for the poor, etc. are used by panna panels to contact labharthis (beneficiaries). A formidable and unassailable bank of voices thus emerges. This vote bank goes against the traditional vote based on caste.

In hindsight, the parties’ journey to greater heights seems quite natural (as opposed to deliberate) when explained in terms of the ideology and events that formed the context. However, this is often a simplification and a mere post-facto narrative, as political leaders and discerning political scientists well know. They know that a political party, like any other comparable organization, grows (or shrinks) as a result of well-planned internal strategies. It is this process of party building from the BJP and the lesser-known contributions of Modis that holds the key. As a Gujarat CM, Modi used Gujarati asmita as a communication tool. Invocations of national pride, including an unabashed celebration of India’s Hindu heritage, marked Modi’s last eight years as prime minister. The evolution of India-first foreign policy that seeks to engage with the world on India-friendly terms was a major achievement of the Modi regime. India had chaired the G-20 in its fledgling years in 1999 when Yashwant Sinha was the finance minister of the Vajpayee regime, but it did not leave an indelible mark like the profile India attained when Narendra Modi took over the hammer of the G-20 in Bali and India. prepares to welcome world leaders in 2023. Integral humanism, the talisman given by Deendayal Upadhyay to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) in 1965 had as pivots the invocation of national pride and a foreign policy centered on India. The first movement launched by BJS in 1953 was for the full integration of J&K in India. Over the past eight years, Modi has fulfilled the tasks that started during the BJS era. Vajpayee, a BJS stalwart and BJP founder, may have been constrained by snack constraints since 2014, Modi had no such shackles. Another difference between the two BJP PMs is that while Vajpayee had open differences with the then Sangh Sarsanghchalak, KS Sudarshan, the relationship between Mohan Bhagwat and Modi was fluid. Vajpayee was also a pracharak, but his time in parliamentary politics may have put him off a bit. Modi having evolved directly from pracharak to CM then PM carried the organizational mantle on his shoulders.

If one interacts with BJP workers, leaders and observers, they recount how veterans of this cadre-based party had developed a uniquely Indian model for building the organization, and how Modi, appreciating its limitations, worked out new innovations on him in Gujarat. in the 1980s, and in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the 1990s. Since 2002, he has coupled organizational consolidation strategies with the governance paradigm. Governance is consciously part of a larger political exercise in building mass support.

For concrete examples, consider Modis’ first assignment in electoral politics, which was strategizing the municipal elections in Ahmedabad in 1987, and he managed to secure an overwhelming majority for the party that had never been in power in the city. Or, consider his four terms as chief minister, during which he launched several initiatives to train executives in the use of technology, hold regular dabba (tiffin-box) meetings with workers on the field, or the delegation of micro-planning at the stand level to the party of activists without whom the ideological project of the party, which chose the lotus as its symbol, might not have flourished so much.

Modis’ micromanagement and attention to fine detail made the BJP an election-winning juggernaut, and the party built a strong organizational network nationwide. The phenomenal growth of the BJP conforms significantly to an overarching historical vision that the founders of the BJS, the forerunner of the BJP, envisioned for it. The BJP now occupies the position of the main pole of Indian politics after having effectively replaced the Grand Old Party, the Indian National Congress. But unlike the Congress, the BJP is neither driven by individual charisma nor driven by a collection of individuals in a family. Despite Modis’ personal charm, the party has naturally grown into a formidable organization that is not constrained by geographical or social boundaries. For example, no one would have imagined ten years ago that Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader from Assam, would become a BJP icon in the North East. Likewise, the dramatic victory of Yogi Adityanath, a Rajput CM in caste-based Uttar Pradesh, who returned to power in 2022, has upended conventional political wisdom. Gujarat’s recent success was recognized by Modi through the successful strategy of state party leader CR Patilthus after Modi and Amit Shah, a third entity rose on the BJP horizon from Gujarat. There is no doubt that in the aftermath of Modi’s colossal presence, the BJP will inherit an organizational structure and rich heritage that will secure its dominance for decades to come. The Party will continue to invent its icons of the time.