Things will be better in 2023, says optimistic Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he is confident things will improve in the year ahead after a fairly tumultuous 2022.

In a brief New Year’s greeting posted on social media, the former British Prime Minister made no mention of his unceremonious expulsion from Downing Street quickly followed by his successor Liz Truss or the cost of living crisis.

Instead, he delivered a thought-provoking message about the outlook for the economy and the opportunities Brexit opens up after the pandemic subsides.

Here are my New Year predictions! Inflation will continue to decline. China will recover from omicron. Putin will lose in Ukraine. And, all in all, 2023 will be a huge improvement over 2022. Dare to dream. Good year! pic.twitter.com/qjpR4ropGA Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2022

He said he was more confident than ever that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be defeated in Ukraine amid signs that inflation around the world was falling.

2022 is tiptoeing out after quite a tumultuous year in which we lost our beloved queen and saw the start of Europe’s worst war in 80 years, he said.

I want to tell you why I’m looking forward to 2023 and why I’m confident things will get better

Our post-Covid and post-pandemic UK will finally begin to enjoy all of our new found freedoms, extending our lead as the best place on earth to invest, start a business, raise a family or just hang out in the pub that it is. is what I suggest you do on this New Year’s Eve.