Turkey contributed to establishing global peace, tranquility and security in 2022: President Erdogan

With its roles in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and mediation in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey has helped establish global peace, tranquility and security in 2022, Turkey’s President said on Saturday.

In his New Year’s message, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Ankara had made a very important contribution to the solution of the world food crisis by implementing the Istanbul grain export agreement and guaranteeing its extension, which allows the export of foodstuffs from the main Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. .

“We contributed to the establishment of peace, tranquility and security in the world. We acted as mediators in the resolution of conflicts, including the Ukrainian crisis,” Erdogan said.

In his New Year greetings, Erdogan wishes “every member of our nation as well as all mankind a year full of peace and well-being in 2023”.

Furthermore, addressing the challenges that Turkey overcame at the end of the year, Erdogan highlighted the country’s hard work to establish a peaceful and secure environment in the region and also globally.

“Nobody can deny the fact that Turkey has won the respect of all, including its eternal adversaries, with its sensible and calm stance promoting peace and restraint in international crises,” he said.

Ankara has successfully held the presidency term of the Organization of Turkic States and MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

“Our goal is no longer to be in the top tier of the global political and economic league. Rather, our goal is to achieve the political and economic strength that will place us among the top of the top tier,” he said. -he declares.

Stating that they have strengthened the representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which has joined the Organization of Turkish States as an observer member, Erdogan said that they have informed the world about the violations committed in the eastern Aegean islands, which do not have – military status.

“We have ensured that NATO’s Strategic Concept 2022 is shaped within the framework of Turkey’s sensitivities and expectations,” he added.

– The year of discoveries of oil reserves

Referring to the country’s initiatives to expand renewable energy capacity and discoveries of oil reserves, he said: “As the world grapples with the energy crisis, we have distinguished ourselves with our own discoveries and central position. on international supply and trade routes. .”

Turkey broke the record for solar and wind power generation with a total of 2.7 billion kWh generated by solar power plants and more than 4.2 billion kWh by wind farms in 2022, he said. said, adding that the country’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 100,000 megawatts.

Ankara also inaugurated the Silivri underground natural gas storage facility, which is the largest in Europe, he said, adding that it had also started work on the fourth reactor of the nuclear power plant in Ankara. ‘Akkuyu in Mersin, on the Mediterranean coast.

The country has explored an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea, he said, adding that Turkey’s natural gas reserve in the Black Sea totals 710 billion cubic meters (25 trillion feet). cubes).

In addition, Türkiye discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in a southeast mountain, he said, adding that it is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022.

He went on to say that the country had discovered $1 billion worth of oil reserves in the southern province of Adana.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s fourth drillship for hydrocarbon exploration has joined the country’s fleet. The vessel, featuring state-of-the-art seventh-generation technology, has a maximum operating depth of 3,600 meters (11,811 ft), a tower height of 104 meters (341 ft) and a crew capacity of 200. , did he declare.

Further, speaking about the country’s trade initiatives, he said Turkey’s exports totaled $231 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, adding that the trade volume between Ankara and Africa exceeded $40 billion. dollars.

Noting the economic turmoil and unrest caused by the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, among others, the Turkish President said: “Turkey’s economic model, which makes no concessions on employment and production, has been the main characteristic that distinguished Turkey in this period from the rest of the world, including the developed countries.”

Despite the country’s high cost of living, Turkey has also achieved “the highest level in its history in terms of employment rate, production capacity and export figures”, he said. .

– Fight against terrorism, irregular migration

At the beginning of this year, the Turkish armed forces “neutralized” 4,013 terrorists, he said, adding that a total of 100 large-scale operations and 453 medium-scale operations were carried out in the fight against the terrorism.

In addition, Erdogan said 448 terrorists had been “neutralized” under Operation Claw-Lock, which was launched in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions. in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

Turkish security forces conducted a total of 132,396 operations against the PKK terrorist organization, he said.

“We neutralized 85 high-ranking terrorists, 46 of whom were overseas,” he said, adding that the number of terrorists who laid down their arms through persuasive efforts this year reached 124.

A total of 39 families – who are continuing their protest in southeastern Turkey against kidnapping and forced recruitment by the PKK terror group – have been reunited with their children abducted by the terror group, the president said.

Since the start of 2022, Ankara has deported more than 119,800 “illegal immigrants”, he said, adding that Turkey has ensured the voluntary return of 538,000 people to safe areas in Syria.

Additionally, 258,115 illegal immigrants were prevented from crossing the border and 7,899 illegal immigrants were detained by the Turkish Armed Forces.

In addition, the country carried out operations against 447 organized crime groups, Erdogan said, adding that he had arrested 26,000 people in 241,000 anti-drug operations.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK/YPG terrorists are hiding in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks against residents and nearby settlements of Türkiye.

Ankara has carried out several anti-terrorist offensives in northern Iraq to root out terrorists hiding in these areas and preparing cross-border attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG are its Syrian branch.

