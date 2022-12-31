Heeraba, who inspired the nation, dies; Modi, first Indian Prime Minister to lose his relative during his tenure | India News







Modi arrived in Ahmedabad early in the morning for the cremation and announced with a moving tweet at 6am that a fabulous century now rests at God’s feet… AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion the mother Levels died early Friday of a brief illness in her 100th year, leaving behind five sons, one daughter and a legacy of dignified simplicity that permeated the manner of her passing as well as her final rites.Modi arrived in Ahmedabad early in the morning for the cremation and announced with a moving tweet at 6am that a fabulous century now rests at God’s feet… “Ma Maa… I have always seen it as the confluence of three things: the journey of an ascetic, the work of a selfless karmayogi and a life devoted to values, he tweeted. met on her 100th birthday, she said something to me that I always remember, work with your brain, live your life godly.

Heeraba had been admitted to the UN Mehta Cardiology and Research Institute in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. The hospital said the termination came at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Besides the PM, she is survived by her sons Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai, and her daughter Vasantiben . His disappearance is the first instance of an Indian prime minister losing a relative while in office.

A flood of condolence messages arrived throughout the day from heads of state of several countries, including the prime ministers of Israel, Japan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, and the president of Sri Lanka. Heerabas’ death was also mourned across the political spectrum in India, with figures like Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Bihars Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadus MK Stalin expressing their solidarity with the Prime Minister and his family in their time of mourning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Leader JP Nadda and Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge also offered their condolences on Heerabas’ death.

For many across the country, photos and videos of Modis’ brief encounters with Heeraba at his brother Pankajbhais’ residence in Raysan near Gandhinagar illustrated a relatable and reassuring mother-child bond. The last such meeting was during the Gujarat assembly ballot, when Modi was seen sharing a cup of tea with his doting mother.

There are also earlier photos of him enjoying a simple meal of khichdi with Heeraba by his side. Another image that has stuck is of the PM’s mother offering homemade sweets to her son. In terms of letting the media capture a few moments, Heeraba was the exception in the generally reclusive Modi family.

At around 8:15 a.m., the PM reached Raysan and bowed to his mother’s body. After an offering of flowers, the funeral procession set off from the Pankajbhais residence at Muktidham, a crematorium in Sector 30 in Gandhinagar. Hundreds of people joined the trip, including CM Bhupendra Patel, high-ranking ministers and MPs from Gujarat, and dignitaries from various fields.

Heerabas’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames around 9.30am by Modi and his brothers, watched by family members. The crematorium was off limits for the most part. Apart from the family, the few people present during the last rites were the CM of Gujarat, his predecessors Vijay Roupani and Shankersinh Vaghela, industrialist Gautam Adani, writer and religious leader Swami Sachchidanand, assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Thakor, former president Ramanlal Vora and president of Gujarat BJP CR Paatil .

Vadnagar, the hometown of PM and Heerabas karmabhoomi for decades, has announced the closure of all markets for the day. Nearby Unjha has also closed its APMC and co-op facilities.

In a heartfelt blog Modi had written on the occasion of Heerabas’ 99th birthday, he recalled the difficulties she went through raising the children. He said she did chores to keep the household afloat, but at the same time made sure even a sanitation worker didn’t go without a cup of chai. He attributed many of his traits to her. When he became prime minister, she told him he shouldn’t worry about her or lose sight of more important responsibilities. Never do anything wrong or wrong with anyone and keep working for the poor, she told her son.

Modi left for Delhi at 5:45 p.m., having spent the day kicking off infrastructure projects in Bengal via video conference, among other commitments.

look Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dies at 100

