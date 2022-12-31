It was natural that our people disagreed with Covid lockdowns





On Saturday, a popular video highlighting the hardships faced by ordinary Chinese people during the 2022 strict lockdowns was removed from social networking site Weibo. The public has also been blocked from sharing videos related to the wave of new infections hitting the country following the lifting of restrictions. Clips of long queues outside funeral homes, overwhelmed intensive care units and patients being cared for on the road outside hospitals have fueled global concern. Suspicions about Chinese Covid data International experts are deeply skeptical of official data released on Friday, for example, China reported just one Covid death. British health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday that around 9,000 people in China were likely dying from the virus every day. China’s cumulative death toll since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000, with infections totaling 18.6 million, he said. Mr. Xi has largely avoided addressing other major issues facing China, including a slowing economy, rising unemployment and tensions with the United States. However, he alluded to the war in Ukraine saying that the world is not at peace. Putin invites Xi for a state visit On Friday, Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he was quoted as describing events in Ukraine as a crisis. The term marked a break from China’s usual references to the situation in Ukraine, and the change may reflect growing Chinese concern over the direction of the conflict. Mr Putin called on Mr Xi to pay a state visit to Moscow in 2023, but the Chinese leader issued no public response. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no date had been set.

