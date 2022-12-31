Donald Trump NFT collection value plummets after controversies





NFTs recently launched by former US President Donald Trump are trading 80% below the maximum value. The collection’s floor price fell to 0.19 ETH from a peak of 0.84 ETH in less than two weeks.

According to data from OpenSea, NFTs have 15,071 proprietary owners, which means they have a unique ownership rate of 33% and a total volume of 7,808 ETH.

In the meantime, it’s not just the floor price that’s down. Daily sales are also down 99% from the peak. This shows that the momentum is fading. Data from CryptoSlam shows that sales over the past 24 hours are down 39% to $45,570 across 170 trades. One-week sales volume is down 94% and is currently over $386,170.

Despite its decline in value, NFTs are still trading above the buy value of $99, which is around 0.083 ETH. Thus, the first buyers are still green.

Source: CryptoSlam Donald Trump’s NFTs launched with lots of criticism

Since its launch, the project has drawn several criticisms. One of the criticisms was about the inside strike. On-chain analyst OKHotshot revealed that 1,000 NFTs were minted internally before launch.

While the project’s FAQ included this, the major issue was that the rarest NFTs were among those created by creators. 26% of 1/1 NFTs and 28% of autographed NFTs were minted by the creator.

Additionally, there are controversies over the source of the artwork used for NFTs. The collection claims that they are drawn by hand. But a Twitter thread by Matthew Sheffield showed that many NFTs come from photoshopped images.

Who owns the NFT collection?

Despite the official website stating that Trump is not the owner of the company that issued the NFTs, the company’s marketing suggests that Trump is the owner. The former president also described it as his official collection.

NFT International LLC launched the collection of 45,000 NFTs on December 15, with each NFT costing $99. It quickly sold out, with the company earning $4.5 million from sales while receiving a 10% creator commission.

Although the company behind the collection says it is not owned, “managed or controlled” by the former president, the use of Trump’s image suggests the former president has some affiliation with the project.

Disclaimer

BeInCrypto has reached out to a company or individual involved in the story for an official statement on recent developments, but has yet to receive a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beincrypto.com/donald-trump-nfts-lose-momentum-declines-80-in-14-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos