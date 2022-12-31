From the beginning, we rejected the job creation law

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued the Presidential Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 regarding Create a task. PKS will determine its position regarding the Perppu after reading its contents in more detail.

“We haven’t read the text of the Perppu. Of course, we have to read it first before taking a position. The Perppu will definitely go to the Indonesian parliament first to get approval or rejection,” he said on Friday. PKS spokesman Muhammad Kholid. (30/12/2022).

It is known that the Constitutional Court (MK) previously decided to order the DPR and the government to improve the job creation law within the next 2 years. If it is not corrected, the law that has been revised by the Job Creation Law is again considered valid.

Then President Jokowi published the Job Creation Perppu. This resulted in the Constitutional Court ruling declaring the Job Creation Act conditionally unconstitutional.

Coming back to Kholid, he said PKS’ position was clear from the start with the job creation law. He said PKS was firm in its rejection of the job creation law.

“In principle, PKS has rejected the job creation law from the beginning. And the decision of the Constitutional Court has strengthened the political position of PKS, so that Job Creation Act conditionally unconstitutional,” he said.

“We agree with the Constitutional Court that there should be improvements in the discussion process/formal aspects so that public participation and all stakeholders are actively involved in input and discussion “, did he declare.

Kholid said currently PKS is following a formal process in the DPR. He said that the PKS faction would determine its position regarding this Perppu on job creation.

“We will follow the process formally in the DPR RI. God willing, the position of PKS will be consistent with the initial political position on this. Job Creation Act. Later the faction will officially hand it over to the DPR RI. We are waiting for the government to first submit the Perppu to the DPR RI,” he said.

Jokowi’s explanation of Job Creation Perppu

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has already responded to criticism regarding the publication of Perppu number 2 of 2022 regarding job creation. Jokowi said the Perppu was issued due to global conditions filled with various threats.

“So why is this perppu, we know we look normal but we are being spotted by threats of global uncertainty. I have repeatedly forwarded several countries that are IMF patients, 14. The 28 are queuing at the door of the IMF to be patients too,” Jokowi said at the State Palace in central Jakarta on Friday (12/30).

Jokowi said the world was not well. He pointed out that the job creation Perppu was issued to respond to legal certainty.

“So in fact the world is not going well, the threats, the risk of uncertainty are what pushed us to issue the Perppu because it is to provide legal certainty, a legal void which is in the perception of investors, both inside and outside.” In fact, the most important thing is that the economy in 2023 will be highly dependent on investment and exports,” Jokowi said.

