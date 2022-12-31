Donald Trump’s tax returns released after long battle with Congress





Democrats in Congress on Friday released six years of former US President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the culmination of a years-long effort to learn more about the finances of a former business magnate who breached decades of political standards when he refused to voluntarily release the information on his way to the White House.

The returns, which include deletions of certain sensitive personal information such as social security and bank account numbers, range from 2015 to 2020.

Their release follows a party line vote in the House Ways and Means Committee last week to make the returns public.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Democrats on the committee argued that transparency and the rule of law were at stake, while Republicans countered that the release would set a dangerous precedent for the loss of privacy protections.

Trump had refused to release his returns when he ran for president and fought a legal battle to keep them secret while he was in the White House. But the Supreme Court ruled last month that he should turn them over to the Tax Drafting Ways and Means Committee.

The release, just days before Trump’s fellow Republicans regain control of the House from Democrats, raises the potential for further revelations about Trump’s finances, which have been shrouded in mystery and intrigue since his days in office. as an up-and-coming Manhattan real estate developer. In the 1980’s.

The returns could take on added importance now that Trump has launched a campaign for the White House in 2024.

They are likely to offer the clearest picture yet of his finances during his tenure.

Trump, known for building skyscrapers and hosting a reality TV show before winning the White House, gave some limited details about his assets and income on mandatory disclosure forms.

The House Ways & Means Committee report, regarding the IRS and former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, is pictured Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

He has promoted his wealth in the annual financial statements he provides to banks to guarantee loans and to financial magazines to justify his place in the rankings of the world’s billionaires.

Trump’s longtime accounting firm has since disavowed the claims, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump and his Trump Organization inflated the value of assets on the claims in connection of a fraud of several years. Trump and his company have denied wrongdoing.

This won’t be the first time Trump’s tax returns have come under scrutiny.

In October 2018, The New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series based on leaked tax records that showed Trump had received the modern equivalent of at least US$413 million ($608 million) from real estate. from his father, with much of that money coming from what The Times called “tax dodging” in the 1990s.

A second round in 2020 showed Trump paid just US$750 ($1,105) in federal income tax in 2017 and 2018, as well as no income tax at all in 10 of the past 15. years, because he usually lost more money than he made.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In its report last week, the Ways and Means Committee said the Trump administration may have ignored a post-Watergate requirement mandating audits of a president’s tax returns.

The IRS didn’t begin auditing Trump’s 2016 tax returns until April 3, 2019, more than two years into his presidency, when committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the agency for tax filing information.

By comparison, there have been audits of President Joe Biden for the 2020 and 2021 tax years, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. A spokesman for former President Barack Obama said Obama had been audited during each of his eight years in office.

A report by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation of Congress raised several red flags about aspects of Trump’s tax returns, including his carry forward losses, deductions related to conservation and charitable donations, and loans to his children which could be taxable gifts.

The House passed a bill in response that would require audits of any president’s tax returns. Republicans have strongly opposed the legislation, fearing that a law requiring audits would invade taxpayer privacy and lead to a weaponization of audits for political purposes.

The measure, approved mostly along party lines, is unlikely to become law anytime soon with a new Republican-led House sworn in in January. Rather, it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to strengthen oversight of the presidency.

Republicans have argued that Democrats will regret the move once Republicans take office next week, and they warn the committee’s new GOP chair will be under pressure to seek out and release other figures’ tax returns. .

Every major party president and candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of his tax information available to the public. Trump has bucked this trend as a candidate and as president, repeatedly saying his taxes are “being audited” and cannot be released.

Trump’s attorneys have been repeatedly denied in their quest to keep his House committee tax returns. In August, a three-judge federal appeals court panel upheld a lower court ruling granting access to the committee.

Trump’s attorneys also tried and failed to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from obtaining Trump’s tax records as part of its investigation into his business practices, twice losing in the Supreme Court.

Longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender testified at the recent Trump Organization criminal trial in Manhattan that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million (1 billion) in 2009 and $200 million ($300 million) in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who has spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month of tax evasion for helping some executives dodge taxes on company-paid benefits such as apartments and luxury cars.

