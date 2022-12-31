Xi Jinping can “shed light on hope” in the face of COVID-19 | coronavirus | DW





Chinese President Xi Jinping assured on Saturday (31.12.2022) that he had glimpsed “the light of hope” in the face of the rapid spread of a new wave of COVID-19 caused by the lifting of health restrictions in his country. “The epidemic prevention and control has entered a new phase. We are still going through a difficult time,” but “the light of hope is ahead of us,” Xi said in a televised New Year speech. . Nearly three years after the first cases of coronavirus appeared in Wuhan (center), China ended its draconian “zero covid” policy on December 7. The population was until then largely protected thanks to generalized screening tests and strict surveillance of movements, as well as compulsory confinements and quarantines as soon as a contagion was discovered. These extreme measures, which kept China largely isolated from the rest of the planet, dealt a severe blow to the world’s second largest economy and sparked protests of discontent in November against the authorities of the communist country which ended up bringing down the strategy. Since the lifting of restrictions, Chinese hospitals have been overwhelmed with an influx of patients. More than half of the population infected in some regions Some surveys by health authorities indicate that up to 60% of the population in some Chinese cities have been infected with the coronavirus, the Health Times, an affiliate of the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, reported today. The Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Sichuan Province (central) this week released the results of a survey based on a survey of more than 158,500 residents, which indicates that the rate of people who have been infected with the coronavirus exceeds 63%. Sichuan province is one of the most populous in China with over 80 million people and its capital, Chengdu, was one of the first cities to be hit by the current wave of COVID-19. The agency assured that the number of infections peaked around December 23 and is already “declining”. For their part, authorities on the southern island of Hainan, which has a population of 9.2 million, said on Friday that the province’s estimated infection rate has reached 50%, although its capital, Haikou, has already passed the peak of infections, according to his calculations. Two cities in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, Quzhou and Zhoushan, estimate that between 30 and 40 percent of their populations have contracted the virus. China’s Center for Disease Control chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said this week that the country’s wave of covid infections has already “peaked” in places like Beijing, Tianjin (northeast) and Chengdu supra. . “The world is not at peace” Speaking on national television from behind a desk in a wood-paneled office, Xi largely avoided addressing issues facing the country directly aside from COVID-19, instead highlighting successes in agricultural production, elimination of poverty and the organization of the Winter Olympics in February. However, in the end, I know that he approached these challenges indirectly. “The world is not at peace,” he said. China will “always firmly support peace and development…and stand firmly on the right side of history”, he said. lgc (afp/efe/ap)

Expanded at 3:00 p.m. with the latest excerpts from Xi’s speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/es/xi-jinping-atisba-luz-de-esperanza-frente-al-covid-19/a-64253233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos