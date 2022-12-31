Imran Khan’s party protests against inflation in Punjab’s Gujranwala





NNA | Updated: Jan 01, 2023 01:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 1 (ANI): Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its protest from the city of Gujranwala against soaring inflation and economic collapse, which will culminate in Sialkot on Jan 16, has reported Dawn. The party will begin its protest campaign from Gujranwala on December 31. According to the Pakistani daily, on January 1, large protest rallies would be organized in Lahore, from Azadi Chowk to Choburji Chowk, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Earlier, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema in a statement released, “These protests were to be held in different cities of Punjab on different days and would be led by PTI MPs in their constituencies. ‘until the coalition government is sent home’, Business Brecorder The decision to stage the protest came after PTI chairman Imran Khan held a meeting with senior party leaders. According to Business Brecorder, Khan is expected to join his supporters in the protest after three weeks to announce his next course of action. According to details shared by the spokesperson, on Saturday, similar protests would take place in Gujranwala while Sunday’s demonstration of rallies will take place in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. On January 2, the rally will travel to Shahr-e-Iqbal, Sialkot and Attock the following day. As per the established plan, on January 4-5, protest demonstrations against inflation and the downturn in the economy would take place in Jhelum. On January 6, the PTI would organize a protest demonstration in DG Khan and on January 7 in Sheikhupura. According to the pan, the last protest demonstration would be held in Sialkot on January 16. Large numbers of people would take part in the protests against inflation across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party had decided to hold a protest against inflation and “the declining economy” across Pakistan from Friday, Dawn reported. Chaudhry said PTI chairman Imran Khan would join the supporters after three weeks. “From tomorrow, protests will be organized against inflation and the declining economy […] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is removed,” Dawn said quoting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday. Fawad Chaudhry announced that the protests will be led by PTI members of the National Assembly in the constituencies and added that the each city, according to Dawn. He said Imran Khan will make an announcement regarding the next course of action after three weeks. He said Imran Khan made the decision in a meeting with senior party members. “These protests will be led by PTI MPs in their constituencies,” Dawn said quoting Fawad Chaudhry, adding that the protest will continue in all cities. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next course of action,” Chaudhry added. In addition, Fawad Chaudhry also announced that a “huge protest” will be held for the release of detained party Senator Azam Swati, who was detained in controversial tweets against senior military officials. “only way out” and stressed that the idea of ​​setting up a technocratic government “will not be tolerated” in Pakistan, according to the Dawn report. Chaudhry said “certain quarters” in Pakistan were against the snap election and blamed the establishment for the experiment. “If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocratic government. They will only accept elections,” Dawn said quoting Fawad Chaudhry. (ANI)

