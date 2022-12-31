



THIS STATEMENT MENTIONS SOME OF OUR REPORTS. CAROLINE: IT HAPPENED ON NOVEMBER 30. THIS IS 42 PAGES. QUESTIONS ABOUT A NEW STORY 12 EMERGED LAST JULY, ABOUT A CONVERSATION BETWEEN VOS AND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP. AND, A VOS RALLY ATTENDED IN ALABAMA FOLLOWING THE LOSS OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. CAROLINE: NOVEMBER 30 VOSS IN THE HOT SEAT ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROM THE GENEROUS COMMITTEE OF SIX AFTER A STATEMENT THEY BEGIN TO ASK HIM ABOUT THIS PICTURE . SHOWING VOSS AND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP ON A PRIVATE JET AT A RALLY IN ALABAMA. LIZ CHENEY ASKING WHY YOU ATTENDED? HE SAID I DON’T KNOW. CONTINUING SAYS IT WAS THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN PARTY AND CHIEF OF STAFF WHO SUGGESTED IT. AND ANOTHER PART OF TESTIMONY, HE SAID HE TALKED TO TRUMP ABOUT 10 TIMES IN A YEAR ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION IN SAID HE NEVER SPECIFICALLY SAID, YOU KNOW, CANCEL L ‘ELECTION. OR ANY KIND OF THING. IT WAS STILL, YOU NEED TO FIND THE FRAUD AND WE NEED TO SHOW PEOPLE WHAT HAPPENED. >> I CAN’T STOP MY FINGERS OR WISH I CAN DECERTIFY THE ELECTION AS IMPOSSIBLE — UNCONSTITUTIONAL. CAROLINE: THE PANEL IS ALSO FOCUSING ON 12 NEW EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH VOS OVER THE SUMMER WHEN VOS SAID TRUMP ‘DISAGREE WITH THE WAY HE HAS — WHEN HE SAID HE WAS NOT HAPPY. YOU KNOW YOU HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE TO FIX WHAT HAPPENED. KRISTIN: — CAROLINE: IF THEY RELEASE TRANSCRIPTIONS OF 19 OTHERS

January 6 Committee Releases Robin Vos’ Full Testimony on Trump and the 2020 Election

A 42-page transcript of Robin Vos’ testimony was released on Friday.

Updated: 10:20 p.m. CST December 30, 2022

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol released the full transcript of a deposition with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday. report referring charges against former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. The committee said Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election results, pressured those around him and incited his supporters to storm the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Vos, Wisconsin’s top Republican, stood sitting before the house committee on November 30. The committee focused on many of its questions about an exclusive WISN 12 News interview that broke in July, about a conversation between Vos and Trump, as well as a rally the two attended in Alabama, in following the president’s 2020 election defeat. Vos told the committee that it was former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus who suggested it. “Reince and I have been friends since we were kids. We were involved in the Republican Party together. So Reince contacted me saying, ‘Maybe it would be a good idea for you to give an update to the President Trump on the good things you’re doing in Wisconsin,” Vos told the committee. In another part of the testimony, Vos said he spoke to Trump about 10 times over the course of a year regarding the 2020 election. Vos said that whenever he spoke with Trump, the former president was not specific in his demands: “He never specifically said, you know, ‘Cancel the election.’ Or any of those kinds of things,” Vos said. “It was always, ‘You have to find the fraud and we have to show people what happened.'” Vos said he has always told Trump, ‘We can’t go back. cheeky.’ The committee also focused on an exclusive interview Vos gave to WISN 12 News over the summer, after speaking with Trump on July 9, the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled. against the future use of ballot boxes. , it is very consistent. He makes his point, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin, which I explained is not allowed by the constitution. He has a different opinion,” Vos told WISN 12 News reporter Matt Smith in July. Vos told the committee he knew the decision had no effect on the 2020 election, although he says President Trump told him, ‘Now you have all the evidence you need to fix what happened.'” I reiterated the idea that we can’t go back and face 2020. We could only use it as evidence to build support for our Republican candidates because we had already adjourned our legislative session,” Vos said. “To be able to build support for the reforms we should be able to enact in January with another governor in charge.” The committee also released the transcripts of 19 other witnesses it interviewed on Friday: Benjamin Angle, William Bock, Bryan Cutler, Cassie Docksey, Josh Ellis, Albert Foley, Robert Glover, Sal Greco, Alex Holder, Scott Johnston, Anton Lunyk , David Millard, Jennifer Moore, Kashyap Patel, Robert Sinners, George Smith, Heidi Stirrup, Marcia Strickler and Richard Walters.

Wisconsin—

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol released the full transcript of a deposition with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday.

The 42-page transcript was released along with 19 other transcripts of interviews the committee completed, just days after releasing its final report referring charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The committee said Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election results, pressured those around him and incited his supporters to storm the capital on January 6, 2021.

Vos, Wisconsin’s top Republican, sat before the House committee Nov. 30.

The committee focused many of its questions on an exclusive interview that WISN 12 News aired in July, about a conversation between Vos and Trump, as well as a rally the two attended in Alabama, following of the president’s electoral defeat in 2020.

Vos told the committee that it was former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus who suggested it.

“Reince and I have been friends since we were kids. We were involved in the Republican Party together. So Reince contacted me saying, ‘Maybe it would be a good idea for you to give an update to the President Trump on the good things you are doing in Wisconsin,” Vos told the committee.

In another part of the testimony, Vos said he spoke to Trump about ten times over the course of a year regarding the 2020 election.

Vos said that whenever he spoke with Trump, the former president was not specific in his demands.

“He never specifically said, you know, ‘Cancel the election.’ Or any of those kinds of things,” Vos said. “It was always, ‘You have to find the fraud and we have to show people what happened. “”

Vos said he always told Trump, “We can’t go back. I’ve told the president that many times. We can only look forward.”

The committee also focused on an exclusive interview Vos gave to WISN 12 News over the summer, after speaking with Trump on July 9, the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled. against the future use of ballot boxes.

“He’s one of those, it’s very consistent. He makes his point, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin, which I explained is not constitutionally authorized. He has a different opinion,” Vos told WISN 12 News reporter Matt Smith in July.

Vos told the committee he knew the ruling had no effect on the 2020 election, although he said President Trump told him, “Now you have all the evidence you need to fix this. that happened.”

“I reiterated that we could not go back and run 2020. We could only use this as evidence to build support for our Republican candidates because we had already adjourned our legislative session,” said Your. “To be able to build support for the reforms we should be able to enact in January with another governor in charge.”

The committee also released the transcripts of 19 other witnesses it interviewed on Friday: Benjamin Angle, William Bock, Bryan Cutler, Cassie Docksey, Josh Ellis, Albert Foley, Robert Glover, Sal Greco, Alex Holder, Scott Johnston, Anton Lunyk , David Millard, Jennifer Moore, Kashyap Patel, Robert Sinners, George Smith, Heidi Stirrup, Marcia Strickler and Richard Walters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wisn.com/article/january-6th-committee-releases-full-robin-vos-testimony-about-trump-and-2020-election/42371683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos