Chinese President Xi Jinping says COVID control is entering new phase as cases rise

 


Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and eased its stringent lockdown and mass testing policy, Xi told China that “unity means victory”.

China’s abrupt shift last month from the “zero-COVID” policy it had maintained for nearly three years has led to infections sweeping the country unchecked.

It has also caused a further decline in economic activity and international concerns, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China.

China’s change follows unprecedented protests against the policies championed by Mr Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance of his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth numbers for the country’s economy. of $24.9 trillion.

In a televised address to mark the New Year, Xi said China has overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID, and its policies have been “optimized” when the situation and weather l demanded.

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers, have braved the hardships and courageously persevered,” he said.

“At present, epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead of us.

“Let’s work harder, perseverance means victory and unity means victory.”

Police stand next to a large crowd of New Year revelers in Wuhan.
Residents of Wuhan have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases since pandemic curbs were lifted.(Reuters: Tingshu Wang)

New Year’s Eve sparked reflection online and by residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID outbreak nearly three years ago, on the zero-COVID policy and the impact of its reversal.

City residents have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases since pandemic curbs were lifted.

Chen Mei, 45, a resident of Wuhan, said she hoped her teenage daughter would see no further disruption to her schooling.

“When she can’t go to school and can only take online classes, that’s definitely not an effective way to learn,” she said.

Across the country, many people expressed similar hopes on social media, while others were critical.

