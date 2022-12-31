Chinese President Xi Jinping says COVID control is entering new phase as cases rise

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and eased its stringent lockdown and mass testing policy, Xi told China that “unity means victory”.

China’s abrupt shift last month from the “zero-COVID” policy it had maintained for nearly three years has led to infections sweeping the country unchecked.

It has also caused a further decline in economic activity and international concerns, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China.

China’s change follows unprecedented protests against the policies championed by Mr Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance of his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth numbers for the country’s economy. of $24.9 trillion.

In a televised address to mark the New Year, Xi said China has overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID, and its policies have been “optimized” when the situation and weather l demanded.

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers, have braved the hardships and courageously persevered,” he said.

“At present, epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead of us.

“Let’s work harder, perseverance means victory and unity means victory.”

Residents of Wuhan have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases since pandemic curbs were lifted. ( Reuters: Tingshu Wang )

New Year’s Eve sparked reflection online and by residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID outbreak nearly three years ago, on the zero-COVID policy and the impact of its reversal.

City residents have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases since pandemic curbs were lifted.

Chen Mei, 45, a resident of Wuhan, said she hoped her teenage daughter would see no further disruption to her schooling.

“When she can’t go to school and can only take online classes, that’s definitely not an effective way to learn,” she said.

Real stories from 2022 video deleted

Across the country, many people expressed similar hopes on social media, while others were critical.

Thousands of users on China’s Twitter Weibo slammed the removal of a video made by local outlet Netease News that compiled real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated Chinese audiences.

Many of the stories included in the video, which could not be seen or shared on national social media platforms on Saturday, highlighted the difficulties faced by ordinary Chinese people due to the previously strict COVID policy.

Weibo and Netease did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Weibo hashtag on the video garnered nearly 4 million views before disappearing from platforms around noon on Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the comments flowing.

“What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the fake but you can’t show the real life,” wrote one user, attaching a screenshot of a blank page that shows up when searching hashtags.

The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many as an act of censorship, suggests that the Chinese government still views the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a politically sensitive issue.

Overwhelmed hospitals, queues in front of crematoriums

The wave of new infections has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with lines of hearses outside crematoria fueling public concern.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new death from COVID on Friday, the same as the previous day’s figures that do not match the experience of other countries after reopening.

There are doubts about the number of reported COVID deaths in China. (AP: By Han Guan)

British health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday that around 9,000 people in China were likely dying from COVID every day.

Cumulative deaths in China since December 1 have likely reached 100,000, with infections totaling 18.6 million, he said.

Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, told People’s Daily in an interview published on Saturday that Shanghai peaked in infections on Dec. 22, saying there were currently around 10 million cases.

He said the figures indicated that some 50,000 people in the city of 25 million would need to be hospitalized in the coming weeks.

At Wuhan Central Hospital, where former COVID whistleblower Li Wenliang worked and later died of the virus in early 2020, patient numbers were down on Saturday from the rush of recent weeks, said a worker outside the hospital’s fever clinic told Reuters.

“This wave is almost over,” said the worker, who was wearing a hazmat suit.

A pharmacist whose shop is next to the hospital said most townspeople have now been infected and recovered.

“It’s mostly older people who are getting sick from it now,” he said.

In the first indication of China’s manufacturing giant’s toll following the COVID policy shift, Saturday’s data showed factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the fastest pace in nearly three year.

