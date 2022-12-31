FM Bilawal berates Imran Khan for ‘bringing back routed militants’





Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at an event in Karachi on December 31, 2022. YouTube screenshot via PTVNewsLive

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lambasted Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his lenient narrative against terrorists, saying the ousted prime minister’s “greatest sin” was to put back on foot the routed militants.

Addressing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers in Karachi, Bilawal said: “The terrorists involved in the attack on the Army Public School (APS) have been released from prison and are now giving lectures in Turkey.

Without taking names, Bilawal spoke of Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesman for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and said that the perpetrators of the APS attack fled abroad during the tenure of Khans.

In February 2020, Ehsan claimed in an audio message circulating on social media that he was no longer in state custody and had managed to “escape”. A few days later, the development was confirmed by then Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, who admitted that Ehsans had escaped.

Those who called us an imported government actually imported terrorism. Imran Khan released terrorists from prisons, Bilawal said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs wondered how national security could be compromised. We have fought terrorists in the past and we are always ready to fight terrorism. We will defeat the terrorists, the minister said, emphasizing that Pakistan will succeed against the terrorists despite the lack of resources.

Blaming the ousted prime minister to be an apologist for terrorism, the foreign minister said Khan had made a deal on the blood of martyrs.

There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s security. We will defeat terrorists and bring peace, FM Bilawal said.

The foreign minister said Khan had pushed Pakistan into default. Imran Khan will be considered the greatest sin, he said.

The minister, speaking about the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country, said that the PPP government in the past has not only fought against terrorism but also defeated it.

He reminded attendees of the event about the mission to eliminate terrorists in Pakistan of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto whose death anniversary was commemorated a few days ago.

PPP government formed after the martyrdom of Benazir. Our soldiers have embraced martyrdom, he said.

Pakistan terrorized

Pakistan witnessed as many as 376 terrorist attacks last year, leading to an increase in the number of victims in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, while December proved to be the deadliest month for the country.

In its annual report released today, the Center for Security Research and Studies (CRSS) said the majority of these attacks were claimed by banned terrorist groups such as TTP, Daesh and the Liberation Army. of Balochistan (BLA).

The report said the civilians and security personnel targeted included improvised explosive device ambushes and suicide attacks, mostly near the Pakistani-Afghan border regions.

Overall, the KP has seen an exponential increase in violence while deaths have also remained higher. Those who lost their lives in these attacks included civilians (also foreigners), government officials and security personnel.

CRSS said an unprecedented wave of terrorism ensued in KP and Balochistan after November 28, with more than two dozen attacks in December alone.

The death rate in the province alone rose to almost 64%, followed by Balochistan which suffered 26% of terrorism-related deaths, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1025824-fm-bilawal-berates-imran-khan-for-bringing-routed-militants-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

