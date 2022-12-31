Donald Trump thinks cable news ratings are down because he isn’t talked about enough





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on November 2… [+] Nov. 15, 2022. — Donald Trump pulled the trigger in a third run for the White House on Nov. 15, setting the stage for a deadly battle for the Republican nomination after a poor midterm election showed his candidates hand-picked have weakened his grip on the party. Trump filed his official nomination papers with the US election authority moments before publicly announcing his candidacy. (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has spent the last day of 2022 reflecting not on the many legal challenges he faces in the new year, nor on the 2024 presidential campaign he launched in November that was widely referred to as low power, but on cable information networks. and how they seem to have left the man who has long been considered good television.

In a post Saturday on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that cable news network ratings declines in 2022 were mostly about him. Wow!!! So while Trump hates CNN and MSNBC (MSDNC!) RATINGS are both at record highs, numbers they’ve never seen before (they’re toast), Trump wrote. Fox News’ ratings are also down because they never tell Trump or TRUTH, never talk about the rigged presidential election, and are a fake polling network. Our giant MAGA base, much bigger than anyone knows, doesn’t like watching Fox play its games. Their grades will continue to drop. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Former US President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak… [+] during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced he was seeking re-election and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will disagree with just about every statement detailed above. For its part, Fox News had a fantastic 2022 for its seventh consecutive year as the most-watched network in all of cable television, with an average prime-time audience of 2.33 million viewers. And while all cable news networks saw viewership decline starting in 2021, Fox News was down just 1% among total primetime viewers and 7% in key demo. (adults aged 25 to 54). It’s debatable whether this can be considered very low, and the claim that the year-over-year declines are due to them never saying Trump is perhaps best described as a stretch .

While it’s true that CNN and MSNBC each had their lowest-rated years in 2022 (MSNBC is down 21% in prime time, while CNN is down 33%), neither network can be considered a toast. CNN admittedly had a lousy year filled with setbacks, misfires and major cost cuts, MSNBC made significant gains, including knocking CNN off its traditional perch as the most-watched network on major night news.

Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid host MSNBC’s live election night coverage with… [+] Chris Hayes and Ari Melber at MSNBC Studios in New York.

On a hotly contested midterm election night, MSNBC drew a total audience of 3.1 million viewers, with the Decision 2022 networks’ live coverage led by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid marking the first time since the networks debut in 1996 that MSNBC has outdone CNN on presidential election or midterm night. CNN drew 2.477 million viewers, putting the original cable news network in the unfamiliar position of having the lowest-rated coverage of any major broadcast or cable news network, and the evening the networks’ lowest-rated election in more than two decades.

And though Donald Trump doesn’t want to admit it, his name was mentioned numerous times on election night as his endorsed candidates fell defeat after defeat. And with the exception of CNN, which can only hope 2023 brings better things, the ratings declines for cable news are actually the result of the ebb and flow of major news events and trends. of how people consume their information. Donald Trump may think it’s all about him, but his campaign’s stumbling start hints at a more painful truth: Maybe he’s the toast.

