We’re enough to get through the hard times





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo or Jokowi congratulate new Year through a poster illustration complete with the cat Oyen, which is often discussed by netizens. On the poster, Jokowi can be seen holding his 4th grandson, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution. Apart from that, the poster also depicts a number of events throughout 2022 against the backdrop of animated fireworks. Through uploads to her personal Instagram, Jokowi has conveyed many things to remember. “There is good news, there is also unpleasant news,” he said, quoted on Sunday (01/01/2023). Jokowi said Indonesia has weathered the difficult times of the pandemic and the threat of recession. This is evidenced by Indonesia’s economic growth of more than 5% on an annual basis throughout 2022. Apart from that, Indonesia also succeeded in organizing the G20. “The domestic political and security situation is conducive, infrastructure and human resource development is proceeding as planned,” Jokowi added. However, on the other hand, some parts of Indonesia in 2022 will be affected by natural disasters such as floods, landslides and even earthquakes. All the alternating good and bad news teach lessons while strengthening and uniting. “With all this in mind, we will leave 2022 and look towards 2023 with the determination to move Indonesia forward,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi has given Indonesia a year-end gift in the form of a revocation of community activity restrictions (PPKM). “After studying and reflecting for 10 months and through considerations based on the available figures, the government decided today to revoke the PPKM,” he said during a press conference at the presidential office, Friday (30/12/2022). He clarified that all regencies/cities in Indonesia currently have Tier 1 PPKM status where restrictions on crowds and movement of people are already at a low level. Nevertheless, the Head of State asked all people and components of the nation to remain cautious and vigilant, in particular by continuing to increase awareness and vigilance in the face of the risks of Covid-19. The former Governor of DKI Jakarta has asked that the use of masks in crowds and closed spaces should continue and that awareness of Covid vaccination should continue to be promoted as he believes this step will help boost the immunity of people. people.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20230101/15/1613817/ucapan-tahun-baru-jokowi-kita-cukup-berhasil-melewati-masa-sulit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos