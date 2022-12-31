Imran Khan, tell me who strangled local elections in Punjab? Ahsan Iqbal GTN News





– Publicity –

Lahore (92 News) – Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticized the PTI and said, “Tell Imran Khan who strangled local elections in Punjab?

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said Imran Khan was spreading disappointment over Pakistan. The corruption market is hot in Punjab. It is constitutional for elections in the country to be held after the new census.

Ahsan Iqbal said the current coalition government was trying to revive the badly damaged economy after compromising its political participation in the national interest.

He said that the PTI not only damaged the economy during his rule, but also neglected the situation of public order as well as the war against terrorism.

He alleged that the PTI came to power in the 2018 elections by giving NRO to Imran Khan Niazi through the RTS system and formed an illegitimate, inexperienced and incompetent government. He further said that the PTI government had brought the country to the worst of inflation and debt through currency devaluation and other improper measures.

The Federal Minister said the economy was allowed to weaken during the 4-year reign of the PTI from 2018 to 2021. He added that the country now bears the burden of servicing the debt of Rs 5 billion per year. year, which was 1,700 crore in 2018.

He said almost 100% of the resources are used to repay the loans and more loans are needed to run the country.

He added that there is no doubt that this is a very important moment for the nation but we will know how to get the country out of the crisis.

Ahsan said there should be no politics on economy and peace. Imran Khan Niazi is expected to stop his anti-state campaign and stop anti-nationalism.

He said that no international financial institution has said a single word about the country’s insolvency, but PTI and Imran Khan are campaigning to create a psychological atmosphere about it, which is actually a hybrid war against the nation.

He alleged that the PTI and Imran were targeting the deals with Pakistan and the IMF and other donors to the country, adding that the PTI had now lost financial resources due to climate change and floods. He launched a campaign against international aid to meet the burden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://geotvnews.com/imran-khan-tell-me-who-strangled-local-elections-in-punjab-ahsan-iqbal-gtn-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos