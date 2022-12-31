People don’t have to worry, welfare will continue even if PPKM is removed





JAKARTA, DDTCNews – The government has officially announced the revocation of the policy of imposing restrictions on community activities (PPKM). Even though the PPKM was repealed, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that the government would continue to distribute social assistance (bansos) to the community. “I have to say, don’t worry, even if PPKM is revoked, welfare will continue. Welfare during PPKM will continue in 2023,” President Jokowi said at the State Palace, quoted on Saturday ( 30/12/2022).

Apart from social assistance, the president continued, the government will also continue to distribute vitamins and medicines through designated health facilities (faskes). In addition, a number of incentives such as tax incentives will also be maintained. Also Read: PPKM Revoked, Jokowi Guarantees Continuation of Tax Incentives “Vitamin and drug assistance will continue to be available at designated health facilities, and several tax and other incentives will also continue,” he said. Earlier, the Head of State announced the repeal of the PPKM and no restrictions on crowds and community movements. This revocation is based on the results of a study conducted for more than 10 months and taking into account the controlled situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “We have studied it for more than 10 months, and by considerations based on the figures available, the government has decided today to revoke the PPKM contained in the instructions of the Minister of the Interior numbers 50 and 51 of 2022. So there are no more restrictions on crowds and community movements,” the president said. Also read: PPKM officially revoked! Jokowi: More crowd restrictions The President added that prior to the revocation, all regencies/cities in Indonesia had Tier 1 PPKM status, where restrictions on crowds and movement of people were at a low level. In addition, Covid-19 control indicators at the national level are also maintained according to WHO standards. The president said Indonesia’s success in controlling the pandemic while protecting the economy was due to the government’s gas and curb policies. “Alhamdulillah, Indonesia is one of the countries that has managed to control the Covid-19 pandemic well and at the same time has been able to maintain economic stability. The gas and brake policy that balances the health of driving and the economy is key to our success,” he said. Also read: Sale of stick cigarettes will be banned, says President Jokowi

