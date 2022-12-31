Boris Johnson insists ‘things will be better’ in 2023 after admitting 2022 was ‘quite tumultuous’

Boris Johnson has said he is confident ‘things will be better’ in the year ahead after a ‘quite tumultuous’ 2022.

In a brief New Year’s greeting posted on social media, the former Prime Minister made no mention of his unceremonious expulsion from Downing Street – quickly followed by his successor Liz Truss – or the cost of living crisis. .

Instead, he delivered an encouraging message about the outlook for the economy and the opportunities Brexit opens up after the pandemic subsides.

He said he was “more confident than ever” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be defeated in Ukraine amid signs of falling inflation around the world.

“2022 is tiptoeing towards exit after quite a tumultuous year in which we lost our beloved queen and saw the start of the worst war in Europe for 80 years,” he said.

“I want to tell you why I’m looking forward to 2023 and why I’m confident things will get better

“Our post-Covid and post-pandemic UK will finally start to enjoy all our newfound freedoms, extending our lead as the best place on earth to invest, start a business, raise a family or just hang out in the pub it’s is what I propose to do on this New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this week, a poll showed Boris Johnson is more popular among Tory members than Rishi Sunak, his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Liz Truss.

The former prime minister trailed only Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in a Conservative Party survey released yesterday.

Mr Wallace, who has served under three prime ministers this year, was by far the most popular Tory following his support for Ukraine.

The poll shows Mr Sunak, who finished five votes behind Mr Johnson to come in fifth, may still have some way to go to win the base. After losing to Ms Truss in the summer leadership race, he entered No 10 after a second contest in October which saw MPs rather than party members pick him.

Mr Sunak has consistently topped Cabinet approval polls on the ConservativeHome website during his time as chancellor, particularly at the start of the pandemic.

The inquiry panel of more than 3,300 party members put Mr Hunt on 35 votes, five behind the Prime Minister, and Ms Truss on 31.

House Leader Penny Mordaunt was 27 and former Business Secretary and influential backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg was 24.

He fell after the leadership race, however, and then again after the Fall Declaration.

Mr Johnson, who will stand in the next general election and enjoys enduring popularity among members, and Mr Rees-Mogg both came out well in a separate competition for backbench MP of the Year , with outspoken Lee Anderson leading the way.

Former Tory MP and ConservativeHome editor Paul Goodman said: It’s a tribute of sorts to the topsy-turvy nature of 2022 that Johnson, Truss and Sunak were all eligible to be Minister of of the Year and Backbencher of the Year.