US President Joe Biden offers condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben





Image source: AP/PTI PM Narendra Modi during the last rites (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). Death of PM Modi’s mother: US President Joe Biden on Saturday offered his condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben Modi. “Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” the US President wrote on Twitter. Notably, Heeraben (100) breathed his last around 3:30 a.m. at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Subsequently, condolences began to pour in from around the world following the death of the Prime Minister’s mother. Earlier on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also apologized for the death of his Indian counterpart’s mother and said there was no greater loss than losing your mother. Speaking to the microblogging site, the Pakistani Prime Minister wrote, “There is no greater loss than losing your mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his mother.” Japan’s prime minister was one of the first world leaders to offer his condolences Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of his mother. Kishida tweeted, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.” China also expressed condolences over Heeraben’s death The Chinese Embassy in India also offered its condolences on his death saying, “Our hearts go out to the bereaved family. That his soul rests in peace. The former Sri Lankan Prime Minister offers his condolences. Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has offered his condolences on the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. He tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family in this hour of mourning. “My Heart Breaks For You” Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of his mother. He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the greatest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti.” German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann tweeted: “Sincere and deep condolences to the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss.”

Also read: 'Work wisely…': PM Modi recalls his mother Heeraben's last life lesson

