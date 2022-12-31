Coronavirus – Xi Jinping speaks out on Covid, calls for unity





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for more effort and unity as the country enters a new phase in its approach to fighting the pandemic, in his first public comments on Covid-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and eased its political stringency of containment and mass testing. China’s abrupt shift earlier this month from the zero-Covid policy it had maintained for nearly three years led to infections spreading across the country unchecked.

It has also caused a further decline in economic activity and international concerns, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China. China’s change follows unprecedented protests against the policies championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance of his decade-old presidency. In a televised address to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against Covid, and its policies had been optimized when the situation and the weather demanded it. Since the outbreak of the epidemic…the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers have braved the hardships and courageously persevered, Xi said. At present, epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let’s work harder, perseverance means victory and unity means victory. New Year’s Eve sparked reflection online and by residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid outbreak nearly three years ago, about the zero-Covid policy and the impact of its reversal. Residents of Wuhan have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases. Chen Mei, 45, a resident of Wuhan, said she hoped her teenage daughter would see no further disruption to her schooling. When she can’t go to school and can only have online classes, it’s definitely not an efficient way to learn, she said. Across the country, many people expressed similar hopes on social media, while others were critical. Thousands of users on China’s Twitter Weibo slammed the removal of a video made by local outlet Netease News that compiled real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated Chinese audiences. Many of the stories included in the video, which could not be seen or shared on national social media platforms on Saturday, highlighted the difficulties faced by ordinary Chinese people due to the previously strict Covid policy. A Weibo hashtag on the video garnered almost 4 million views before disappearing from platforms. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the comments flowing. What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the fake but you can’t show the real life, wrote one user. The disappearance of the videos and hashtags suggests that the Chinese government still views the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a politically sensitive issue. British health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday that around 9,000 people in China were likely dying from Covid every day. China’s cumulative death toll since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000, with infections totaling 18.6 million, he said. Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, told People’s Daily that Shanghai peaked in infections on Dec. 22, saying there were currently around 10 million cases. He said the figures indicated that some 50,000 people in the city of 25 million would need to be hospitalized in the coming weeks. At Wuhan Central Hospital, patient numbers were down on Saturday from the rush of recent weeks, a worker outside the hospital’s fever clinic told Reuters. This wave is almost over, the worker said.

