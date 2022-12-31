From King Charles to India’s Prime Minister Modi: The world pays tribute to former head of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI





Following the confirmation of Pope Benedict XVI, former head of the Catholic Church, tributes poured in from world leaders. Benedict died three days after current church leader Pope Francis warned the world he was “seriously” ill. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to him saying the world was losing a special church leader, Reuters reported. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Catholic leader. Modi described Benedict as “a man who dedicated his whole life to the Church and to the teaching of the Lord Christ.” “He will be remembered for his rich service to society,” he added. Saddened by the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and to the teachings of the Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who mourn his passing. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022 The 42-year-old Indian-born Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, recalling Benedict XVI’s visit to the UK in 2010, described it as a “historic” moment for Catholics and non-Catholics alike. It is with sadness that I learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country. My thoughts are with Catholics in the UK and around the world today. Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022 The Royal Family on Twitter also shared a tweet, sharing King Charles’ message of condolence to Pope Francis over the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The King sent a message of condolence to Pope Francis following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2022 French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “My thoughts are with Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted: “Leading in his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace and determined in his defense of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions of people around the world and one of the leading scholarly theologians of our time…His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the growing gap between rich and poor are more relevant than never.” It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who have been inspired by his life of prayer and his tenacious commitment to nonviolence and peace. Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 31, 2022 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Benedict as a “giant of faith and reason”. “A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the universal Church and who spoke, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man that history will not forget,” Meloni added. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/from-king-charles-to-indian-pm-modi-world-pays-tribute-to-former-catholic-church-leader-pope-benedict-xvi-548378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

