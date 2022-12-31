Trump threatens to do to his political career what the GOP establishment cannot end





Former President Donald Trump has undermined his 2024 candidacy with a series of self-inflicted political wounds before and since launching his campaign, doing for his opponents within the Republican establishment what they are powerless to do. themselves.

Trump announced his bid for the White House on Nov. 15, only to see his poll numbers plummet against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a hypothetical game in the Republican presidential primary. The reasons for the downfall of former presidents are many: legal setbacks, political failures and politically charged statements, mostly uttered via Truth Social, the Twitter-like social media platform he founded, to name a few. -ones. Yet all are the fault of a common culprit: Trump.

The so-called GOP establishment and even the other presidential primary candidates really don’t need to take on Trump. He’s self-destructing, said Jim Dornan, a Republican operative in Washington who often criticizes the 45th president.

Trump’s Republican critics aren’t the only conservatives questioning his political future.

After the former president teased a major announcement this month that ended up being the sale of digital NFT trading cards featuring him in different costumes, exasperated Trump ally Steve Bannon said, I can’t do that anymore. Bannon, a prominent conservative populist who was a senior Trump presidential campaign official in 2016 and in the Trump White House, made the comments on his War Room podcast.

IOWA GOP DECLARES NEUTRALITY IN 2024 CAUCUS

The Trump campaign ignores criticism and skeptics from past presidents, insisting his bid for a second term in the White House is on track in 2023. Indeed, Trump has been impeached twice by the House, but not condemned by the Senate, and he survived a myriad of scandals that could have brought down any other politician, Democrat or Republican.

Despite years of fake news and Big Tech interference in an election, President Trump is the most dominant force in political history, and anyone who doubts him does so at their political peril, the doorman said. -Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

President Trump has spent the past six years leading the MAGA movement and helping elect America First candidates across the country, he added. No one has worked harder to advance the conservative movement.

Trump began his third consecutive presidential bid with a noticeably low-energy speech from Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private social club in Palm Beach, Florida, a week after the midterm elections that saw Republicans fail in their bid to retake the Senate and barely take control of the House. The GOP has also lost gubernatorial races that once looked promising. Many Republicans blamed Trump, including establishment figures and grassroots activists supporting the former president.

Trump is angry for endorsing flawed 2022 primaries who won his support because they swore loyalty to the former president, not because they were viable in the general election. In key races, for example, governor of Arizona and a senate seat in Georgia, these candidates lost to their Democratic opponents. Trump is also being criticized for continuing to complain about his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, a message rejected by crucial independent voters.

Then there are Trump’s legal challenges, including a federal investigation by a special counsel into his possession of classified documents since leaving the White House and his potential guilt on January 6, 2021, the trashing of the Capitol and attempts to overthrow the last presidential election. election. And then there are the provocative statements for which Trump is known, although his recent call for the “termination” of the Constitution was troubling even by its high level of controversy.

Multiple polls since Trump formalized his 2024 candidacy show him losing to Biden in the general election and to DeSantis in the primaries and by wide margins. Polls also show that two-thirds of Republican primary voters want new leadership at the top of the party.

Aside from the rather significant vulnerabilities of the former president around the 20 election, trying to overturn the results, January 6, and the myriad of legal issues, I think the biggest problem Trump has in 24 is that he’s a loser, a veteran GOP operative said. He largely took care of himself without the institution doing anything.

The question that keeps cropping up among many Democrats and casual political observers is why, with all of Trump’s responsibilities, key figures in the Republican party establishment aren’t working together to kneel the knee. former president collectively and block him from the 2024 nomination.

If Trump’s early announcement was meant to discourage other Republicans from running for president, that doesn’t seem to be happening. Many are considering a campaign, including his former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley; its former vice president, Mike Pence; and his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo without forgetting DeSantis. In other words, the GOP has no shortage of serious and viable alternative contenders to unite behind.

The answer is that the Republican establishment is not monolithic.

This supposed cabal includes Trump, who remains the incumbent leader of the GOP. And even though the former president was ostracized by other top Republicans, the era of the smoky room, when party brokers controlled campaign finance and infrastructure and wielded influence to elevate and reject candidates, is long gone. Social media, cable TV news and digital fundraising allow candidates to go straight to the grassroots.

This dynamic is particularly pronounced within the Republican Party, even if it is no less present within the Democratic Party.

Republicans are the least herding cat nature has ever produced. Any attempt to try to bring them together causes them to do the opposite, said GOP strategist Brad Todd, co-author of The Great Revolt: Inside the Populist Coalition Reshaping American Politics. To the extent that the elected Republicans are the establishment, they have no influence.

Despite the challenges Trump has created for himself, he is still the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and a formidable political figure.

His floor of loyal voter support in the GOP remains remarkably high, at about 30% enough to advance if the 2024 primary is crowded. Over the past two years, Trump has built a large campaign war chest, with the political committees he controls, or specifically aligned with him, bringing in nearly $100 million in cash as of the end of November. And Trump boasts of an experience that no Republican contender can claim: four years working in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the non-fungible trading cards (artificially rare digital items) mocked by critics and Trump supporters sold out within an hour of hitting the market.

