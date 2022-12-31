Public satisfaction with Jokowi is high, observant: able to control symptoms of recession

Jakarta: Survey results from Indonesia Elections and Strategic Research (indEX) indicate that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi is still high at over 75% . 77.8% to be precise, 10.2% of respondents feeling very satisfied.
Even though RI is currently haunted by the threat of an economic recession next year, the public is unaffected by it as the government is seen as capable of controlling the symptoms of the recession.
Hasanuddin University (Unhas) Makassar political observer Ali Armunanto said the issue of the threat of recession is not a concern for the community but rather for post-recession events such as the falling rupee exchange rate and rising prices. goods (inflation).
“The term recession is not the business of society. What could be considered, what concerns the community, are the follow-up events of a recession, for example,” said Ali, Saturday, December 31 2022.
According to the political science lecturer at Unhas Makassar, news related to falling rupiah exchange rate and inflation may have become a public concern but then the government managed to overcome it so that the issue of the recession has no effect on the community. , and this made the level of trust in President Jokowi even higher.
“The fall in the exchange rate, then the price of extraordinary inflation and so far the government is still able to control these symptoms, so that people don’t feel threatened by a recession,” he said. declared.
Ali also pointed to the development direction of the government under Jokowi’s rule, in which this massive infrastructure development has become the driving force of the economy from region to region or city to city.
“On the other hand, the government has achieved extraordinary infrastructure development,” he said.
In fact, President Jokowi was also able to read the needs of the community when the national economy started shaking due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including providing social assistance and also business assistance to small business actors.
“The incentives given to the community, either in the form of incentives in the form of direct aid or incentives to encourage economic movement. It is also very useful then to increase public confidence, public satisfaction with towards the government,” he said.
“Even though there is indeed a threat of economic recession currently hitting different countries around the world, the grassroots community is not too worried or does not really understand what is happening in the macroeconomic context,” he said. he adds.
In this way, Ali continued, the current global economic upheaval that the community needs is to meet their needs and access their daily needs, and this has been met by the government.
“Actually what they’re thinking about is how prices can be maintained. How can their access to everyday foodstuffs of all kinds be permanently available,” he explained.
“Well, that’s what makes people seem to ignore the recession. The recession worries economists, but society sees the economy in a much more pragmatic and particularistic way. Especially, as part of the life of every day,” he concluded.
(ALB)