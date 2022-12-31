Unanswered questions about Trump’s tax returns





New York CNN—

After years of legal battles, pontifications and theories, former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have speculated that Trump opposed public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provide evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.

It’s not immediately clear that they do either.

However, Trump’s tax returns raise many questions about the former president’s finances, business activities, foreign ties and charitable donations, among others.

Trump broke decades of tradition by becoming the first elected president since Nixon to refuse to release his tax returns to the public When Democratic lawmakers demanded them, Trump fought for years to keep them private, leading the battle before the Supreme Court a legal fight that he ultimately lost.

He frequently claimed during his 2016 presidential bid that he couldn’t release his taxes because they were audited, a claim that was debunked last week when the House Ways and Means Committee revealed that the taxes Trumps 2015 and 2016 were not audited until 2019.

For now, the thousands of pages of documents only offer more questions about what Trump is funding and may offer potential leads for further investigation.

Trump said he had foreign bank accounts, including a bank account in China between 2015 and 2017, according to his tax returns.

Tax returns do not show what the bank account was used for, how much money passed through it, or to whom. The New York Times first reported on Trump’s China account in 2020, and Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten told the Times that the account was used to pay taxes on Trump’s business push. Trump International Hotels Managements in the country.

Trump did not report the Chinese bank account in personal financial disclosures when he was president, likely because it was listed under his businesses. Yet he may still have been required to report the accounts to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Trumps businesses and business interests span the globe. In his tax return, Trump listed business income, taxes, expenses or other notable financial items from or to Azerbaijan, Panama, Canada, India, Qatar , South Korea, United Kingdom, China, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates and Philippines. , Grenada, US Territory Puerto Rico, Georgia, Israel, Brazil, St. Maarten, Mexico, Indonesia, Ireland, Turkey and St. Vincent.

But the tax returns do not explain what business ties he had in those countries and with whom he might have worked while he was president.

Unlike previous presidents, Trump has refused to divest from his business interests while in office. Critics said his extensive foreign involvements undermined his ability to act independently as a politician.

During his presidency, Trump pledged to donate his entire $400,000 salary to charity each year. He frequently bragged about donating a portion of his quarterly salary to various government agencies.

If he donated his 2020 salary, he didn’t claim it on his taxes. Of the six years of tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee, 2020 was the only year in which Trump listed no donations to charity.

That doesn’t mean his salary hasn’t been given, but it’s unclear if he delivered on his promise in 2020.

During each year of Trump’s presidency, Trump claimed he loaned three of his adult children Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric undisclosed sums of money on which he earned interest.

The tax returns don’t say how much he lent them or why he gave them loans in the first place.

Between 2017 and 2020, Trump claimed to have received exactly $18,000 in interest on a loan he gave to his daughter Ivanka Trump and $8,715 in interest from his son Donald Trump, Jr.. From 2017 to 2019 , Trump said he received exactly $24,000 from his son Eric Trump and Eric paid him $19,605 in interest in 2020.

The bipartisan joint committee on taxation said the loans and the amounts of interest claimed could indicate Trump was disguising gifts to his children. If the interest Trump claims to have charged his children was not at the market rate, for example, it could be considered a gift for tax purposes, forcing him to pay a higher rate of tax on the interest. ‘money.

Trump entered the US presidency with an extensive network of business holdings, including hundreds of limited liability companies, corporations and partnerships with operations both at home and abroad.

The scale and complexity of its business operations, including interlocking ventures like Matryoshka dolls, have brought a level of complexity never seen before under the US presidency and raised concerns about conflicts of interest. potential, especially with foreign entities.

On Friday, the public release of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from 2015 to 2020 may shed additional light on how those operations evolved during and shortly after his tenure. But they don’t specify where the money was going and to whom.

Since 1977, it has been the policy of the Internal Revenue Service to audit the tax returns of all presidents while in office. But the IRS did not conduct any review of Trump’s tax returns until the Ways and Means Committee called for an audit in April 2019.

When the committee questioned Treasury Department officials about the apparent failure, they declined to provide information about the actual operations of the mandatory audit program, according to the committee’s report.

It remains unclear whether Trump received special treatment or, as the committee noted, the IRS was crippled by an acute lack of resources.

The lack of an audit seems particularly suspicious after representatives of Trump’s predecessor and successor said they were subject to annual audits by the IRS. A White House spokesperson for Biden told the AP that the IRS audited Biden in 2020 and 2021. Representatives for former President Barack Obama told The New York Times that the IRS audited him. audited each year of its mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/31/business/trump-taxes-questions/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos